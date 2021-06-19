Dubai to prioritise the growth of Dh22.9bn culture and creativity sector

The sector accounted for 2.7 per cent of Dubai's economy in 2019

Alserkal Avenue, an arts district in Dubai's Al Quo. Dubai aims to grow its creative industry as it seeks to diversify its economy. Courtesy Alserkal Avenue
Alserkal Avenue, an arts district in Dubai's Al Quo. Dubai aims to grow its creative industry as it seeks to diversify its economy. Courtesy Alserkal Avenue

Dubai is prioritising the growth of its Dh22.9 billion ($6.2bn) cultural and creative sector with plans to develop integrated infrastructure and introduce financial products to boost investment.

The emirate also set up a framework to classify and measure the health of the creative economy and has established the Dubai Creators Network to understand the needs of its creative community, the Dubai government said in a statement on Saturday.

The cultural and creative sector accounted for 2.7 per cent of Dubai's economy in 2019, higher than the 2.6 per cent recorded in 2018, with output value reaching Dh22.2bn in 2019, compared with Dh20.8bn in 2018, the country's first statistical study analysing the performance of Dubai's creative industries found.

In April, Dubai outlined a five-year plan to boost the creative and cultural sector's contribution to the emirate's economy to 5 per cent, increase the number of creative and cultural institutions to 15,000, create 140,000 jobs and grant long-term visas to creative talent, who are ready to establish their businesses in Dubai.

"The study results showcase a positive and healthy sector performance," Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture, said, citing government efforts to develop the sector. "These efforts are also fully consistent with the diversification endeavours of the economy and sources of income for the creation of new and promising economic sectors.”

A visitor takes a picture in the Perrotin section of the recently concluded Art Dubai 2021 exhibition. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalEase of doing business and diverse ecosystem will buttress growth of Dubai's creative sector, experts say

Dubai outlines plan to boost creative sector's contribution to economy

Dubai Culture has a clear strategy to support the creative economy and create an integrated system with incentives and financing programmes through its private and public sector partners, Ms Badri said.

Dubai is prioritising the creative economy, not only during the recovery from the pandemic, but for decades to come, as the emirate seeks to become a global hub for attracting investment in creative industries, she added.

The study shows that the number of profitable businesses operating in the creative and cultural industries increased to 9,772 in 2019, from 8,352 companies in 2018. This led to an increase in jobs in the sector, which rose 9.6 per cent year-on-year to 75,998 employees in 2019.

There were 9,749 small and medium-sized institutions operating in the creative sector in 2019, 99 per cent of the total number of companies operating in this sector, the study showed.

The development of Al Quoz Creative Zone as a strategic pilot project and the future roll out of other integrated creative zones within the emirate in the coming years will have a "great impact in supporting the sector’s health and promoting the attraction of more creative companies, entrepreneurs and capital working in this field", the statement said.

To grow the sector, Dubai will develop an integrated infrastructure to anchor the creative community and the production of creative goods and services. Plans include developing Al Quoz Creative Zone as a first stage. The zone will be an integrated creative area that meets all the needs of developing the creative sector in Dubai to compete with other cities.

Other creative areas will be launched in the future, according to the statement.

Dubai will also offer new and innovative financial instruments and financing facilities that direct investment into the creative economy, support creative entrepreneurs and the best ideas, it said.

It will also establish the Dubai Creators Network, a gathering of individuals and institutions working in the creative economy, to identify their growth needs.

Published: June 19, 2021 04:26 PM

