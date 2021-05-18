Abu Dhabi Ship Building secures Dh3.5bn contract to build patrol vessels for UAE Navy

Abu Dhabi Ship Building, which is part of defence conglomerate Edge, secured a Dh3.5 billion ($950 million) contract to build new patrol vessels for the UAE Navy.
The contract is the biggest order ever received by ADSB and covers the building of four Falaj-3 Offshore Patrol Vessels. The company did not give a timeline for delivery.
“This order represents a resounding vote of confidence in ADSB from the MOD (Ministry of Defence) and the UAE Navy,” Khalid Al Breiki, chairman of ADSB and president of mission support at Edge, said.
“The contract will provide the company with a platform for sustainable profitable growth, while maintaining strategic national assets that are critical to the defence of the UAE.”
ADSB, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, manufactures corvettes, offshore patrol vessels and fast patrol boats. It also offers a full range of maintenance, repair and refit, upgrade and conversion of vessels.
“This contract underscores our mutual commitment to serving the UAE navy with the right products and advanced shipping solutions – to enable a secure future,” David Massey, chief executive of ADSB, said. “We look forward to expanding and enhancing our portfolio of vessels.”
The company is also looking to export its vessels to different markets to boost its revenue, Mr Massey told The National in an interview at the Idex and Navdex exhibition earlier this year. It will target markets bordering the Indian Ocean to sell its vessels.
“ADSB has only exported to GCC countries till now and we are going beyond GCC to East Africa, North Africa and the Indian Ocean,” Mr Massey said at the time.
ADSB is one of 25 entities that make up Edge – a defence conglomerate formed in 2019 that specialises in developing advanced technology for weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare.
Last week, the company declared a net loss of Dh15.7m in the three months to March 31 on revenue of Dh56.9m, which it said was due to one-off costs associated with the biennial Navdex exhibition and rental payments on a floating dock. However, since the quarter ended, the dock was sold for Dh34.5m, on which the company stands to make a Dh17.5m gain.
"The disposal will save a significant sum in rental payments and contribute to an improved financial performance in the remainder of 2021 and onwards," ADSB said in a statement accompanying its results.
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details
2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet
3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details
4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure
5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties
6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies
7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately
Azerbaijan 0
Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')
Expected completion: 2022
Height: 24 meters
Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people
Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people
First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time
First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres
Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres
Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
