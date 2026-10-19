Qatar to announce defence production plant

Qatar will soon announce a defence production plant as the gas-rich Gulf nation looks to boost domestic defence capabilities.

Qatar will tie up with a regional partner and other countries such as the US, the UK and France “to make sure either we ⁠do local protection or we are investing in some of these companies”, Reuters reported, quoting Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Defence Minister, on Monday.

Sheikh Saoud made the remarks while speaking at the Global Security Forum in ⁠Doha.

The announcement comes after Qatar and other Gulf countries have come under heavy attack during Iran war, with energy sites and civilian infrastructure suffering damage.

Parts of Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City – which supplies one fifth of the world's liquefied natural gas – was destroyed, with the Gulf nation declaring long-term force majeure on contracts with some buyers across the globe.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s two largest economies, are already investing in domestic defence capabilities, with Edge Group and the kingdom’s Saudi Arabian Military Industries (Sami) playing a key role.

Edge systems, including jammers, were successful in eliminating 85 per cent of Iranian drones that have been launched at the UAE during the Iran war, Hamad Al Marar, the group's managing director and chief executive, told The National in an interview at the Make it in the Emirates event in Abu Dhabi in May.

Edge, set up in 2019, specialises in building advanced technology for weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare, with more than 35 companies under its umbrella.

Military spending in the Middle East has continued to rise as regional conflicts rage, a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) has found, increasing to an estimated $218 billion in 2025, up 0.1 per cent compared to previous year. However, it had increased by 36 per cent over the decade from 2016 to 2025, the Sipri report said.

The region’s largest spender in 2025 was Saudi Arabia, with estimated expenditure of $83.2 billion. Its spending was 1.4 per cent higher than in 2024 and 12 per cent higher than in 2016.