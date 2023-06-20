Edge and Brazilian Navy team up to develop long-range anti-ship missiles

UAE defence conglomerate Edge is teaming up with the Brazilian Navy to develop long-range anti-ship missiles as the company focuses on building its capabilities and boosting its product portfolio.

As part of the new agreement signed in Brasilia, Edge will become a strategic partner of the Brazilian Navy and will jointly invest in the development of missiles for export to global markets, it said on Tuesday.

Edge will also provide anti-jamming technology that it develops in the UAE for the new project.

The Brazilian Navy will use its fleet to support a full testing programme of the new missiles, Edge said.

The partnership and co-operation agreement was signed in the presence of Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, and other officials.

“By combining our collective investment and knowledge, we aim to create superior, world-class, long-range anti-ship missiles that will add unique capabilities to Edge’s portfolio of products,” said Mansour Al Mulla, managing director and chief executive of Edge.

Set up in 2019, Edge specialises in building advanced technology for weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. It has more than 20 companies under its umbrella.

Edge is focused on forging new partnerships globally and developing its product portfolio. It recently announced the opening of a regional office in the Brazilian capital.

Edge and the Brazilian Navy are forging ahead with the joint development of a long-range anti-ship missile. Photo: Edge

Earlier this year, Edge acquired a majority stake in Estonia's Milrem Robotics to develop capabilities in robotics and autonomous systems in line with the UAE's expanding manufacturing sector.

It also bought Trust International Group, an Emirates-based defence trading specialist, as well as Gradeone to expand its portfolio locally.

Gradeone specialises in manufacturing non-lethal pyrotechnics, ammunition and defence-related components, as well as providing packing solutions and being involved in defence trading.

Its latest partnership underscores “the two sides’ mutual ambition to be at the forefront of innovation and opens doors to export opportunities to key global markets”, Edge said.

The Brazilian Navy has made significant advancements in the development of the surface anti-ship missile programme and the new agreement with Edge “will enhance the programme and the force’s operational capabilities”, said its Fleet Adm Jose de Menezes.