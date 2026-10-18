UAE signs agreement to hold 2029 World Bank and IMF meetings in Abu Dhabi

The UAE has formally signed the agreement to host the 2029 annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Abu Dhabi.

The deal, signed at the conclusion of the IMF and the World Bank 2026 annual meetings in Thailand, is a mark of growing international confidence in the UAE’s economic and financial ecosystem, the UAE Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday.

The formal pact to host the meetings also reinforces the status of the UAE – the Arab world’s second-largest economy – as a global financial hub that is helping to shape the stability and future of the global economic system.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Khaled Balama, governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, signed the agreement in the Thai capital, Bangkok, with the World Bank president Ajay Banga and the IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

“The signing of the agreement marks a significant milestone, reflecting … confidence in the UAE’s readiness, the efficiency of its infrastructure and financial system, and its ability to host major international events of strategic importance,” Mr Al Hussaini said.

The hosting of the event in the UAE will provide global financial leaders and decision-makers with a platform to explore how to advance the financial and monetary stability agenda as well as build development finance, the minister added.

The UAE’s selection to host the event builds on the country’s track record in hosting major economic events. Scheduled to be held in October 2029, the summit will return to the Emirates for the first time in more than a quarter of a century. Dubai hosted the meetings in 2003.

UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Balama, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, World Bank president Ajay Banga and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva at the signing ceremony. EPA Show caption: UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Balama, UAE Minister of Sta…

Participation in the annual meetings has continued to grow over the years, with more than 10,000 in-person and virtual attendees welcomed at each event. Country group meetings, civil society forums and press conferences with the World Bank president and IMF managing director are also held. They are closely watched by financial experts and policymakers from around the world.

The World Bank-IMF annual meetings are traditionally held at their headquarters in Washington DC, and every third year a member country is selected to host them. London was the first city outside the US to host the meetings in 1947, while the UAE and Turkey remain the only countries in the Middle East to have hosted them.

“The UAE has built institutions and infrastructure with a spirit of bold ambition and partnership, cementing its role as a global hub for economic dialogue,” Mr Banga of the World Bank Group, said. “Abu Dhabi is a fitting host for the annual meetings where our focus is on development impact, and delivering jobs, growth, and financing at scale.”

The meetings usually bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers and economic experts, private sector representatives, civil society, media, and academics from more than 190 countries to examine the challenges and opportunities facing the global economy. The IMF and World Bank also release their outlook for growth and financial stability, and discuss future policy direction that supports inclusive and sustainable development.

“The UAE has become an important hub for ideas, finance, innovation and international co-operation,” Ms Georgieva said. The 2029 meeting in Abu Dhabi will provide an opportunity to discuss the “challenges and opportunities ahead and help shape a better future”, the IMF managing director added.