EGA’s Al Taweelah smelter restoration works reach 25% after Iran strike damage

Emirates Global Aluminium’s smelter restoration work at its Al Taweelah plant has reached 25 per cent after it incurred significant damage in an Iranian strike in March.

About 315 out of the 1,262 “reduction cells” have been restarted and EGA is intent on reaching full production of aluminium in the first quarter of next year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Aluminium is produced through electrolytic reduction, which occurs in cells in the smelter. To restore hot metal production, EGA must repair and restart each reduction cell.

Around 1,000 people are involved in the restoration work and the company is spending $400 million, it said. Al Taweelah alumina refinery is currently operating at around 50 per cent of capacity.

“The restoration of production at Al Taweelah is the biggest challenge we have ever faced at EGA,” chief executive Abdulnasser bin Kalban said.

“This work is led by a dedicated team of experts, and we are applying decades of experience as well as innovative new methods to make safe progress as fast as possible.

"Our continued strong progress gives us confidence that we will reach full production in Q1 2027.”

The refinery was among the critical infrastructure sites struck as Iran launched attacks across the Arabian Gulf after the war began on February 28.

The production unit at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi was hit on March 28. The company has been working with advisers to find ways to accelerate the return to full production.

Basic utilities have been restored across the site, with natural gas and electricity availability projected to increase in line with the needs of the restart programme.

“The sooner we do it, the better,” Mr bin Kalban told The National this month. “Our customers need our high-quality metal as soon as possible, and also [it] is good for the company's financial performance.”

This month, the company reported a 34 per cent annual increase in its first-half adjusted net profit to Dh2.46 billion ($670 million), which excludes the effect of the Iranian attack on the Al Taweelah plant.

Reported net income for the January-June period reached $473 million, with the company taking a $197 million hit from the drone attack on the plant.

Revenue during the first six months of 2026 fell 10 per cent to Dh13.5 billion due to lower sales volumes after the incident at Al Taweelah, although the decline was partially offset by higher aluminium prices.