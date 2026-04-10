Fifth Make it in the Emirates in Abu Dhabi aims to further boost economic security

The fifth annual Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi will put the spotlight on fostering collaboration and mobilising investments to advance national economic security.

More than 1,000 UAE companies – a 42 per cent jump from the 2025 edition, according to officials – are expected to take part in the event, which runs from May 4 to 7 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

About 122,500 visitors, 300 speakers and Dh168 billion ($45.7 billion) worth of offtake agreements are also expected, according to the Make it in the Emirates website.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, headlines the list of speakers.

“Marking its fifth anniversary, Make it in the Emirates 2026 accelerates localisation, innovation, and industrial resilience, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in advanced manufacturing,” the event's website says.

“By fostering collaborations and mobilising investment, the platform ensures the UAE's industrial base continues to emerge stronger, advancing national economic security and long-term growth.”

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New funding opportunities to support the industrial sector are also expected to be announced during the event, Osama Fadhel, assistant under-secretary of industrial accelerators at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, had previously said. Last year's event included the announcement of funding opportunities worth Dh40 billion.

“We will announce new initiatives pertaining to funding the industrial sector, which should empower the resilience of the industrial sector and enable us to attract investments,” he said.

Last year, the UAE also announced the launch of the Emirates Growth Fund, a Dh1 billion investment platform under the Emirates Development Bank, to support small and medium-sized enterprises in manufacturing, health, food security and advanced technology.

The UAE has been focusing on industrial growth as it diversifies its economy away from oil. The Emirates launched Operation 300bn in 2021 to position itself as an industrial centre by 2031.

The sectors the strategy has been focusing on include chemicals, electrical, construction, machinery and equipment, food, transportation, metals, pharmaceuticals, rubber, plastic and fibreglass, and wood and paper.