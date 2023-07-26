Federal Reserve poised to set US interest rates at 22-year high

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise US interest rates for an 11th time since March 2022, although most will be looking to see whether the central bank and chairman Jerome Powell offer any hints on whether it is the last one this year.

After skipping a rate increase last month, the central bank is widely expected to increase rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Doing so would bring their benchmark rate to the target range of 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent, the highest level in 22 years.

However, what markets will be looking at will be whether Mr Powell signals if this will be the Fed's final interest-rate increase. Most Fed officials expected two more rate increases this year after their June meeting.

Mr Powell last month said the decision to skip raising interest rates was an opportunity to assess their impact on the economy. He is due to speak shortly after the Fed's announcement at 2pm ET.

For more than a year, the central bank has sought to slow down the world's largest economy without tipping it into a recession. Interest rate increases are meant to slow down the economy by raising borrowing costs.

The Fed's aggressive interest rate increases appear to have slowed the economy but not at a rate that could trigger a recession. Still, officials will want to see greater clarity in a largely confusing economic picture clouded further by this year's banking turmoil.

Inflation has significantly fallen since it peaked at 9.1 per cent last summer. Inflation in June was measured at 3 per cent, still above the Fed's 2 per cent goal. The central bank's preferred metric gauge will be released on Friday.

That confusion has largely been brought by the labour market, which remains robust. And while job growth did cool slightly last month, the 209,000 jobs added showed that hiring remains strong.

The nation's gross domestic product also came in stronger than expected at 2 per cent for the first quarter this year. However, that is lower than the two preceding quarters of 2.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent, showing that the economy is slowing but remains strong.

This data has led some analysts to revise their recession predictions. What first seemed like a near-certainty is now shifting to an improbability.

A survey released by the National Association of Business Economics this week showed that 71 per cent of panelists believe the probability of the US entering a recession in the next 12 months is 50 per cent or less.

Goldman Sachs' economists have also slashed the chances of the US entering a recession at 20 per cent, citing that recent data will bring inflation down without a significant downturn.