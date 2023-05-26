UAE's corporate tax explained: June 1 start, key elements and exemptions

Eligible businesses across the UAE are preparing for the federal corporate tax that will be introduced next week.

The National takes a closer look at some of the key elements that businesses should consider.

How much is the tax rate?

The UAE introduced the federal corporate tax with a standard statutory rate of 9 per cent starting from the financial year beginning on or after June 1.

It brought the income of companies exceeding Dh375,000 ($102,110) within the taxable bracket. Taxable profits below that level will be subject to a 0 per cent tax.

In May, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that business owners in the country would be subject to corporate tax only if their turnover in a calendar year exceeds Dh1 million, ensuring that only business or business-related activity income is taxed.

How to register?

UAE businesses subject to corporate tax are required to register and obtain a Tax Registration Number. Generally, the registration application must be submitted to the Federal Tax Authority.

Taxable businesses must file a tax return to the FTA no later than nine months after the end of the financial year.

The parent companies of tax groups should file one tax return to the authority on behalf of the whole group.

The FTA may also request certain exempt persons to register for corporate tax.

Who is exempt?

Several exemptions are offered for businesses operating in strategic sectors.

Those exempt from corporate tax include government entities, government-controlled entities, extractive and non-extractive natural resource businesses, qualifying public benefit entities and qualifying investment funds, public pension or social security funds, or private pension or social security funds.

Also exempt is an entity that is wholly owned and controlled by an exempt person if it undertakes part or all of the activity of the person, exclusively holds assets or investing funds for the benefit of the person, and only carries out activities that are ancillary to those carried out by the person.

In May, the UAE Ministry of Finance issued three new ministerial decisions that explain exemptions and the preparation of financial statements.

In April, the ministry also clarified that small businesses in the UAE with revenue of Dh3 million or less can benefit from a new corporate tax relief programme.

How does the UAE's corporate tax compare to global finance hubs?

The standard statutory corporate tax rate of 9 per cent positions the UAE competitively when compared to other financial centres and developed economies.

The average top corporate tax rate among the EU countries is 21.3 per cent, while the figure stands at 23.04 per cent among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, and 26.7 per cent in the G7, according to the Tax Foundation in Washington.

Corporate tax rates have declined over the past 40 years, with the worldwide average falling from more than 40 per cent to between 25 per cent and 30 per cent, Tax Foundation data indicated.

The UAE plans to keep the rate of corporate tax unchanged for the foreseeable future, Younis Al Khouri, undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, told The National in January.