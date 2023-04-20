UAE and Germany explore partnerships to build industrial and climate ties

A senior delegation from the UAE met representatives from about 30 German companies at Hannover Messe, one of the world’s largest industry trade fairs, as the two countries seek to boost industrial and energy partnerships.

During a roundtable co-hosted by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, officials and executives discussed plans to build on joint initiatives to promote sustainable industrial development, decarbonisation efforts and energy security.

Representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Adnoc, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Kezad Group and Dubai Industrial City attended the roundtable.

The delegation introduced German companies to the UAE’s “unique value proposition and vision for sustainable industrial growth”, a ministry statement said.

It highlighted how foreign companies can benefit from collaborating with UAE entities as well as from incentives offered by the government and industrial zones.

The UAE and Germany are making steady progress in vital fields such as hydrogen fuel, which will be critical to the industries of the future, said Omar Al Suwaidi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

“The partnerships between our government institutions and national enterprises are leading to pioneering innovation in sectors such as green steel,” he said.

“By combining our strengths, talents and resources, the UAE and Germany can pave the way for greater energy security and more sustainable industrial development in our respective regions.”

The UAE and Germany signed an agreement in September aimed at accelerating joint efforts to boost energy security and decarbonisation as well as combat climate change.

The volume of non-oil trade between the countries reached $9.6 billion in 2021, reflecting 12 per cent yearly growth, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said in September.

Germany is the 13th largest global trading partner of the UAE, accounting for 2 per cent of the Emirates' global trade.

In February, Adnoc and German power company RWE announced the delivery of the first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the UAE to Germany.

A shipment of 137,000 cubic metres of the supercooled fuel was delivered to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbuttel and is the “first ever LNG cargo to be shipped to Germany from the Middle East”, the Abu Dhabi-based energy company said.

Last year, Adnoc also sent its first ever shipment of low-carbon ammonia to Germany.

The UAE and Germany are “aligned on creating solutions to industry’s global challenges, and there is significant appetite for collaboration among our industrial communities”, Mr Al Suwaidi said.

Members of the UAE delegation also participated in a panel discussion at Hannover Messe, during which they highlighted the Emirates’ efforts to accelerate the transition towards greener and more sustainable industries.

The UAE’s industrial decarbonisation efforts and 2050 Net Zero strategic initiative offer several investment opportunities, the ministry said.

They revolve around the UAE’s development of advanced technologies, green industries of the future and technologies to tackle climate change, such as carbon capture, it added.