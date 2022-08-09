Dubai’s non-oil economy continues to improve in July on new orders boost

Business activity in Dubai’s non-oil private sector economy continued to improve in July, recording the fastest rise in output in three years amid a sharp rise in new orders.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 56.4 in July from 56.1 in June, its best performance since June 2019.

A reading above the neutral 50 level indicates economic expansion, while one below points to a contraction.

“Dubai’s non-oil private sector registered the fastest rise in output in three years in July, supported by another solid increase in new business and promotional activity,” David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“Input price inflation remained among the fastest on record despite slowing from June’s 53-month high. Fuel prices again impacted firms’ costs, notably in the travel and tourism sector where input prices rose the most since this index began in 2015.”

Dubai’s economy, which last year rebounded strongly from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, has carried the growth momentum into this year, supported by the resurgent travel and tourism sector and its rapidly improving real estate market.

The emirate’s economy grew 6.2 per cent in 2021, according to preliminary data from the Dubai Statistics Centre. In the first three months of this year, Dubai’s gross domestic product expanded 5.9 per cent, according to government data.

Although the volume of new business eased from June’s near-three year high, it was still sharp overall, the S&P Global report said. Marketing activity, including promotions and discounting by businesses, drove sales last month.

Output last month rose for the 20th month in succession.

Companies reported a marked rise in tourism-related business activity in Dubai, the Middle East’s commercial and tourism hub, as travel restrictions continued to ease around the world.

Dubai hosted 7.12 million international visitors in the first half of 2022, nearly three times the 2.52 million tourists recorded in the same period last year, the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on Monday.

The number brings the emirate closer to its pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels of 8.36 million arrivals in the first six months of 2019, the DET said.

Dubai’s labour market also continued to improve in July, with employment rising for the third successive month.

The travel and tourism sector recorded the sharpest increase in employment in July, the report said.

There was an easing of cost inflationary pressures for Dubai’s non-oil private sector after June had seen the fastest rise in input prices since January 2018, the report said.

Although input cost inflation broke a four-month sequence of accelerating price increases, cost pressures were at the second-highest in four-and-a-half years.

The travel and tourism sector recorded the fastest rate of input price inflation, according to the report.

“There was also evidence of rising pressure on firms’ selling prices,” Mr Owen said.

“Although overall charges levied for goods and services were broadly unchanged since June, this ended a 12-month sequence of discounting.”

With new order growth picking up pace, businesses were confident of a rise in output over the coming year in July.