DMCC new company registrations hit 204 in August

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre registered 1,230 new companies in the first half of 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre registered 204 new companies in August to post its best performance in the month since its establishment in 2002.

“The record-breaking level of business activity, even during the quieter summer months, reflects the continued appeal of our business district to companies of all sizes and origins,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive of the DMCC.

The DMCC also registered 1,230 new companies in the first half of 2021, its best six-month performance since 2013. It intends to have 20,000 members by the end of the year.

“As Dubai prepares to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai in a few weeks, we see a wealth of opportunities on the horizon. Building on this momentum, we are looking forward to the next few months, which will undoubtedly be marked by many more milestones and achievements,” said Mr bin Sulayem.

The DMCC, which oversees companies trading a range of commodities – from pulses to diamonds, unveiled various new initiatives to help it boost growth and attract more companies to set up operations in the free zone.

The free zone set up a new space in May to house companies developing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in partnership with Switzerland’s CV Labs, the organisation behind the Swiss government-backed Crypto Valley.

The free zone also slashed set-up fees for diamond companies by 50 per cent last year in a move designed to boost Dubai's trade of precious stones and attract international companies to the emirate.

Other initiatives include the launch of an agricultural trading platform to connect farmers in India with food companies in the UAE, in an effort to boost food imports from India.

The DMCC registered 2,050 new companies last year, a five-year high for the free zone.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

The Bio Ram Buxani earned a salary of 125 rupees per month in 1959 Indian currency was then legal tender in the Trucial States. He received the wages plus food, accommodation, a haircut and cinema ticket twice a month and actuals for shaving and laundry expenses Buxani followed in his father’s footsteps when he applied for a job overseas His father Jivat Ram worked in general merchandize store in Gibraltar and the Canary Islands in the early 1930s Buxani grew the UAE business over several sectors from retail to financial services but is attached to the original textile business He talks in detail about natural fibres, the texture of cloth, mirrorwork and embroidery Buxani lives by a simple philosophy – do good to all

THE BIO Ms Al Ameri likes the variety of her job, and the daily environmental challenges she is presented with. Regular contact with wildlife is the most appealing part of her role at the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. She loves to explore new destinations and lives by her motto of being a voice in the world, and not an echo. She is the youngest of three children, and has a brother and sister. Her favourite book, Moby Dick by Herman Melville helped inspire her towards a career exploring the natural world.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

INDIA V SOUTH AFRICA First Test: October 2-6, at Visakhapatnam Second Test: October 10-14, at Maharashtra Third Test: October 19-23, at Ranchi

