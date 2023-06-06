Coinbase sued by US securities regulators

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued Coinbase, the largest US crypto asset trading platform, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court, one day after the SEC sued Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder Changpeng Zhao.

Bitcoin was trading down more than 4 per cent, at $25,589.

The SEC is alleging that Coinbase evaded regulations by letting users trade numerous crypto tokens that were actually unregistered securities.

A representative for Coinbase did not immediately reply to a Bloomberg request for comment.

The SEC also accused Coinbase on Tuesday of breaking the agency’s rules with its “staking” service. That product lets customers turn over their crypto tokens to facilitate transactions on a blockchain, which then pays a return to the customer.