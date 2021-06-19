Fitch revises Saudi National Bank's outlook on financial resilience and improving environment

Strong financing growth will continue to support the bank's metrics in 2021, the rating agency says

Saudi National Bank, created through the merger of NCB and Samba Financial Group, is the kingdom's biggest lender by assets. Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on SNB to stable from negative, citing its resilient financial metrics and and an improving operating environment. Michael Bou-Nacklie for The National. 
Saudi National Bank, created through the merger of NCB and Samba Financial Group, is the kingdom's biggest lender by assets. Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on SNB to stable from negative, citing its resilient financial metrics and and an improving operating environment. Michael Bou-Nacklie for The National. 

Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on Saudi National Bank (SNB), the country’s biggest lender, to stable from negative, citing its resilient financial metrics and an improving operating environment.

Fitch also affirmed the bank's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has also assigned SNB a national long-term investment grade rating of 'AA+(sau)' with a stable outlook.

"The revision of the outlook reflects our view that pressures on the operating environment from the pandemic and lower oil prices have eased sufficiently, and that the financial metrics of the bank have been resilient in the past quarters, despite these pressures," Fitch said. "Strong financing growth will continue to support the bank's metrics in 2021."

SNB's first quarter net profit jumped 20 per cent o 3.4 billion Saudi riyals ($907 million), boosted by higher fee income and lower impairment charges as the kingdom's economy rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brent, the international benchmark for up to two thirds of the world's oil pricing, closed up 0.59 per cent at the end of trading last week to $73.51. West Texas Intermediate, a gauge of US oil, gained 0.84 per cent last week to close at $71.64.

Read More

SNB, created through the merger of NCB and Samba Financial Group, on Monday reported a 20% rise in its first quarter net profit. Michael Bou-Nacklie / The NationalSaudi National Bank reports 20% jump in first quarter profit as economy rebounds

Shareholders approve merger of NCB and Samba banks

Fitch said Saudi Nation Bank's 'A-' viability rating, which represents its view of the lender's creditworthiness, was underpinned by "a strong company profile supporting well-diversified and resilient earnings, strong funding and liquidity, as well as sound asset quality and capitalisation."

SNB was created through the merger of National Commercial Bank and smaller rival Samba Financial Group. SNB, which began operating on April 1, has more than 896bn riyals ($239bn) in assets.

SNB's exposure to the retail segment declined to 39 per cent of total loans at end-2020 from 50 per cent, due to Samba's strong corporate focus, the ratings agency added.

SNB's retail loans are expected to ramp up in 2021-2022 due to a high appetite for that segment, supported by a strong domestic franchise, Fitch said.

"We believe the strengthening of the franchise fostering non-interest bearing (NIBs) customer deposits and rapid loan growth in the high-yielding mortgage segment will support SNB's earnings generation," the agency said.

In addition to improving business conditions, this should support a recovery in the core profitability metric by 2022, it said.

The Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, is the biggest shareholder in SNB with a 37.2 per cent stake. The Public Pension Agency has 7.4 per cent and the General Organisation for Social Insurance owns 5.8 per cent.

Last week, Saudi Arabia said it is merging general insurance and public pension funds to create a public sector entity with $29bn in domestic and foreign stock holdings.

The combination of the two state-run funds is an extension of “continuous reforms” and part of an organisational restructuring process, in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives, minister of finance Mohammed Al Jadaan, said in a statement on Thursday.

Published: June 19, 2021 02:49 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The new Google Store in Chelsea, New York. Photo: Google

Take a look inside Google's first physical retail store

Lifestyle
Vladimir Vukovic's sense of smell and taste are still badly affected five months after catching Covid-19. Courtesy Vladimir Vukovic

Long Covid sufferers tell of perfume that smells like sewage

Health
Skyscrapers in the City of London beyond residential properties in London, U.K., on Friday, May 21, 2021. After a year of shunning the capital amid lockdowns and coronavirus, many renters are now looking to return to urban life as restrictions ease, according to data from estate agent Hamptons International. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

End of stamp duty holiday unlikely to dent Middle East demand for British homes

Property
Burak Cakmak was appointed head of Saudi Arabia's Fashion Commission in February. Getty Images via AFP

'Innovative' and 'culturally relevant': Burak Cakmak on Saudi Arabia's future fashion landscape

Fashion
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast