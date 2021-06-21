Abu Dhabi-based venture to back mining projects in emerging markets

Alphastream Partners is a joint venture between the UK's Portman Partners and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners

Alphastream Partners' co-founder Reyhaan Aboo said the venture's partners will "build a company that sits at the crossroads of East and West" at Abu Dhabi Global Market. Photo: AFP 
A venture set up in Abu Dhabi Global Markets, which is being backed by Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, plans to finance mining projects in emerging markets.

Alphastream Partners, a joint venture between two investment bankers running UK-based Portman Partners and ADCP, will provide debt and equity funding to companies developing mines for precious metals, industrial metals and rare earth elements.

“AlphaStream will have a dual focus on gold and technology metals necessary to support the EV [electric vehicle] revolution and use its capital to provide financing for precious metal miners, powering the energy transition at mining companies and partnering with governments in monetising their existing royalty collections,” co-founder Prashant Francis said.

The company did not disclose the nature of the backing, nor the size of funding available for projects.

Demand for metals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt has soared in recent years due to their increased use in batteries required to power electric vehicles. If the clean energy transition develops at a pace to meet the Paris Agreement's climate goals, demand for graphite, cobalt and nickel is likely to grow about 20-25 times current levels by 2040, the International Energy Agency said in a report last month. Demand for lithium is expected to grow over 40 times.

"There is no shortage of resources worldwide, and there are sizeable opportunities for those who can produce minerals in a sustainable and responsible manner," Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, said.

Lithium prices are up 69 per cent so far this year and cobalt prices are up 39 per cent, but both remain below 2018 peaks.

Alphastream co-founder Reyhaan Aboo said that its partners plan to "build a company that sits at the crossroads of East and West".

"We see strong tailwinds for commodity markets as the global economy emerges from the pandemic lull and believe that we are well positioned to fund miners to take advantage of this opportunity.”

ADCP is a $1 billion joint venture between Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company and New York-based investment company Falcon Edge Capital. It has been backing a number of investment firms to help them build a presence in the UAE capital's financial free zone.

“AlphaStream is another unique proposition that will further enhance the reputation of the ADGM ecosystem to act as a location of choice for innovation," James Munce, ADCP's chief executive, said.

Published: June 21, 2021 02:40 PM

