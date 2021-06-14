ADGM-based lessor Sirius brushes pandemic aside and buys 10 jets from BOC Aviation

The company plans to grow its fleet to 100 aircraft over the next three years

Abu Dhabi Global Market-based Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings bought 10 single-aisle, mid-life aircraft from Asian lessor BOC Aviation and plans to increase its fleet size to 100 in the next three years. Alamy
Abu Dhabi Global Market-based Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings bought 10 single-aisle, mid-life aircraft from Asian lessor BOC Aviation and plans to increase its fleet size to 100 in the next three years. Alamy

Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings, an aircraft lessor based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, bought 10 narrowbody mid-life jets from Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation in the first five months of the year.

Sirius entered into joint ventures with aviation investors Corrum Capital and HPS Investment Partners to acquire the aircraft , it said in a statement on Monday, without specifying the aircraft type.

Sirius’ share of the JVs was funded through a commitment from its anchor investor Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners. ADCP is a joint venture between Mubadala Investment Company and US investment company Falcon Edge.

"We are delighted to have grown our fleet to 10 aircraft during the worst year in the history of commercial aviation," Howard Millar, chief executive of Sirius, said. "This is testimony to the strength of our business model, which is to acquire aircraft on lease to top tier airline credits availing of the attractive returns available in mid-life, single aisle aircraft leasing."

The Covid-19 pandemic is the worst crisis to hit the aviation industry, hurting airlines, plane manufacturers, lessors and other companies in the supply chain as demand for air travel came to a near-standstill last year.

Sirius began operations in ADGM in March 2020, during the onset of the pandemic. The company plans to more than double its fleet to more than 20 aircraft in the next 12 months, and to over 100 in the next three years, it said.

"We look forward to working closely with our investors, shareholders and the ADGM team to deliver these ambitious targets," the Sirius chief executive said.

"We continue to see attractive investment opportunities in aviation as traffic volumes recover due to the global roll out of vaccines," Mr Millar said.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) expects the outlook for global airlines to brighten in the second half of the year. Total air passenger numbers in 2021 will be 52 per cent lower than they were in 2019, before bouncing back in 2022 to 88 per cent of their pre-crisis levels and exceeding pre-pandemic levels (105 per cent) in 2023.

In May, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest plane lessors, said it expects a faster pace of vaccination roll-out over the next six months will boost air travel growth.

Cash-strapped airlines have deferred payments to lessors, which have shored up funding and delayed taking deliveries from Boeing and Airbus due to the impact of the pandemic, after expanding rapidly during the industry boom over the last few years.

Published: June 14, 2021 11:00 AM

