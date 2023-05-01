First Republic seized by regulators as bid accepted from JP Morgan

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has seized First Republic Bank and JPMorgan Chase will take over the failed lender after efforts to rescue it failed.

DFPI appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver of First Republic and a bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, to assume all deposits and substantially all of the assets of First Republic Bank was accepted, according to a statement on Monday.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association submitted a bid for all of First Republic Bank’s deposits. As of April 13, First Republic Bank had approximately $229.1 billion in total assets and $103.9 billion in total deposits.

In addition to assuming all of the deposits, JPMorgan, National Association, agreed to purchase substantially all of First Republic Bank’s assets.

The agreement comes after financial turmoil engulfed mid-size regional banks in the US and led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month.

JPMorgan led a group of 11 banks that had extended a $30 billion lifeline to First Republic in March but that didn't quell investor concerns.

Last week, San Francisco-based First Republic said it was taking steps to shore up its balance sheet and cut its workforce after deposits fell to about $104.5 billion in the first quarter of this year from $176 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 despite it receiving $30 billion from Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Without the cash provided by America’s largest banks, First Republic’s decline in deposits would have been almost $102 billion during the March banking crisis.

Despite First Republic's assurances the share price of the lender tumbled and was down more than 97 per cent year to date as of market close on Friday.

As part of the transaction announced on Monday, First Republic Bank’s 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase, National Association, on Monday during normal business hours.

All depositors of First Republic Bank will become depositors of JPMorgan, National Association, and will have full access to all of their deposits.

Deposits will continue to be insured by the FDIC and customers do not need to change their banking relationship in order to retain their deposit insurance coverage up to applicable limits.

The FDIC insures deposits up to $250,000 per each individual account and institution.

The FDIC statement on Monday said First Republic customers should continue to use their existing branch until they receive notice from JPMorgan, National Association, that it has completed systems changes to allow other JPMorgan, National Association, branches to process their accounts as well.

The FDIC and JPMorgan Chase, National Association, are also entering into a loss-share transaction on single family, residential and commercial loans it purchased of the former First Republic Bank.

"The FDIC as receiver and JPMorgan Chase, National Association, will share in the losses and potential recoveries on the loans covered by the loss–share agreement," the statement said.

"The loss–share transaction is projected to maximise recoveries on the assets by keeping them in the private sector. The transaction is also expected to minimise disruptions for loan customers."

In addition, JPMorgan Chase, National Association, will assume all qualified financial contracts.

"The resolution of First Republic Bank involved a highly competitive bidding process and resulted in a transaction consistent with the least-cost requirements of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act.

The FDIC said it estimates that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund will be about $13 billion, but that the final cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership.