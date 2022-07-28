FAB's half-year net profit soars 50% on lower provisions and interest income boost

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender by assets, said half-year net income soared 50 per cent as the bank’s core business improved significantly amid a rise in interest income and a fall in provisions for bad loans.

Net profit attributable to shareholders in the first six months of the year surged to Dh8 billion ($2.2bn), the lender said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The rise in income was supported by a 19 per cent increase in net interest income to Dh6.52bn.

Net impairment charges for loan losses fell 9 per cent to Dh1bn from the first six months of 2021, reflecting the continued economic recovery in the UAE, the lender said.

More to follow