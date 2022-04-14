First Abu Dhabi Bank withdraws offer to buy stake in Egypt’s EFG Hermes

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the top lender in the UAE by assets, has decided to withdraw its non-binding offer to acquire a majority stake in Egypt's largest investment bank EFG Hermes.

The lender cited “ongoing global market uncertainty and volatile macro-economic conditions”, for abandoning the deal, it said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

"Egypt remains a strategically important market for FAB, where the bank will continue to support its customers and employees and continue to invest in the growth of its well-established partnerships and operations in Egypt," the bank said.

In February, FAB, as the Abu Dhabi bank is known, made an offer to buy at least 51 per cent of the company’s issued share with an estimated purchase price of 19 Egyptian pounds ($1.21) per share, valuing EFG Hermes at 18.5 billion pounds.

The success of the deal would have marked FAB’s second acquisition in the Arab world’s most populous nation and the region's third largest economy. FAB agreed to buy Bank Audi Egypt in January 2021 and received regulatory approval in April for the deal. It began integrating the Lebanese bank's operations in May and said it expects to complete the process by 2022.

With more than Dh1 trillion ($272bn) in total assets, FAB is also looking to expand its operations in China, the world’s second largest economy. Last November, FAB said it will open its first branch in Shanghai this year after it obtained a financial licence from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The Abu Dhabi lender set up a representative office in Shanghai in 2012. With the new branch licence, FAB is set to offer both Chinese yuan and foreign currency business onshore in China, it said at the time.

FAB was also involved in other deals this year and signed an agreement to sell a 60 per cent stake in its payments business Magnati to New York-listed Brookfield Business Partners, valuing the company at up to $1.15bn.

FAB reported a 19 per cent jump in its 2021 profit on the back of higher net fee and commission income and gains on investments.