Dubai Islamic Bank wins ongoing legal tussle with NMC's administrators

Joint administrators have pledged to step up legal action to recover more than $4bn missing from NMC Healthcare once its restructuring is finalised.

Dubai Islamic Bank on Sunday said it remained committed to the restructuring of NMC Healthcare but said the process "must be based on an acknowledgement of existing legitimate security interests" after winning the latest round of a legal tussle in the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts.

The joint administrators for Abu Dhabi-based NMC, Richard Fleming and Benjamin Cairns of Alvarez & Marsal, had brought legal action against DIB in March in a dispute related to the lender's attempts to enforce its security over sums held by 12 insurers that the healthcare company had set aside as collateral for loans.

Administrators had argued that a moratorium on all legal proceedings related to the healthcare group had been secured once NMC Healthcare and 35 other entities were placed into administration in the ADGM Courts in September last year.

However, DIB had challenged ADGM Courts' jurisdiction to rule in its legal disputes with the insurers. In a hearing last week, the judge referred the case to arbitration, but ordered administrators to pay both their own and 75 per cent of DIB's legal costs thus far. The Dubai lender's legal costs to date are $1.2 million, Reuters reported last week, citing a court transcript that has yet to be filed on the ADGM Courts website.

"The judge affirmed that DIB was 'the overall winner in this phase of the legislation'," the lender said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade, on Sunday. The administrators did not immediately respond to The National's request to comment.

"In addition to the ADGM legal proceedings, DIB continues to successfully obtain judgments in our favour in the Dubai Courts ordering the relevant insurance companies to make payments" assigned to the lender under its loan agreement with NMC, it added.

"DIB is one of the largest creditors to the NMC Group. We affirm our commitment to support a restructuring of the NMC business to ensure its successful emergence from administration. Any such restructuring must be based on an acknowledgement of existing legitimate security interests in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws," the bank said.

NMC was founded by BR Shetty in 1975 from a single clinic and grew to become the UAE's largest privately-owned healthcare group, with a listing on the London Stock Exchange that valued the company at £8.58 billion ($11.8bn) at its peak in August 2018. However, an independent investigation was commissioned after activist short seller Muddy Waters issued a report in December 2019 alleging it had inflated its assets and under-reported its debt.

The investigation uncovered more than $4bn of previously-unreported debt owed to hundreds of lenders. DIB was NMC's second-biggest creditor in the UAE, owed about $425m.

DIB only stood to recoup about $19m of this through the formal restructuring process without imposing security, or about $86m through the imposition of securities, according to figures provided to the ADGM Court hearing by the administrators. Administrators argued this would have a "considerable impact on what would be available to pay other creditors".

A restructuring process has been approved by the majority of NMC's creditors by value, which will see more than $4bn of the group's debt wiped off in exchange for 'exit instruments' redeemable in the event of a future sale of the company. This will allow the business to exit administration in Abu Dhabi with a more manageable debt pile of $2.25bn.

The fallout from the NMC affair is likely to keep courts in a number of jurisdictions busy for years to come. Joint administrators "intend to start commencing legal actions" to recover some of the missing money once the restructuring is finalised, Mr Fleming told The National last week

On Friday, a court in the UK ruled that NMC's former deputy chief financial officer, Suresh Kumar, will have to proceed with his defence of a $1bn fraud case brought by the healthcare group's biggest lender, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, in the UK courts against former directors, according to Law360, a legal news website. Other company officers had challenged the UK court's jurisdiction to hear the case.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

