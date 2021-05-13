BR Shetty vows again to overturn travel ban and return to UAE to 'clear my name'

Bz1405 Shetty Dr BR Shetty, managing director and CEO of NMC Group (NMC Specialty Hospital, UAE Exchange, Neopharma), sits for a portrait in his office. Ryan Carter / The National (Ryan Carter / The National )

Bavagauthu Raghuram Shetty, the founder of NMC Health and payments group Finablr, said he still intends to return to the UAE to clear his name despite a court in India upholding a ruling this week preventing him from leaving the country.

Mr Shetty, who was originally stopped from boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru airport in November last year, had appealed against a ruling in February that banned him from leaving the country. However, the initial verdict was upheld. The businessman intends to appeal to the Supreme Court to have this overturned.

"My reaction is only to appeal again to the court to see that I come to the UAE, Abu Dhabi as soon as possible. My heart is there. I'm a son of the soil of Abu Dhabi and I'll come back, with the goodwill and the blessing of the royal family," he told The National.

“I want to clear my name. I have my family there. I don’t want to die with any liability of a bad name.”

Mr Shetty first arrived in the UAE in 1973 and set up NMC Health two years later, which later grew to become the largest privately-owned healthcare operator in the UAE.

The company floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2012 and at its peak in August 2018 was valued at £8.58 billion ($12.05bn). However, a report by short seller Muddy Waters in December 2019 claimed NMC Health had inflated the value of its assets and under-reported its debt.

A subsequent investigation found more than $4.4bn of previously undisclosed debt, leading the company to be placed into administration in April last year. Previously-unreported debt worth more than $1bn was discovered a month later at Finablr, a payments and foreign exchange group majority-owned by Mr Shetty.

Mr Shetty, who has been in India since February last year after returning to visit his brother, who died last March, is facing legal action in a number of jurisdictions from various lenders.

A Dubai International Financial Centre court placed a freezing order on his UAE assets last June following a petition by Credit Europe Bank (Dubai), which says he personally guaranteed an $8 million loan. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which was NMC Health's main lender, secured a worldwide freezing order on the assets of Mr Shetty, other principal shareholders and former directors of NMC Health at a secret hearing in London in December. A subsequent freezing order on UAE assets was awarded to the bank last month. In India, Bank of Baroda has sought to enforce personal guarantees on debts worth more than $250m.

Mr Shetty has persistently denied any wrongdoing. He blamed a group of former executives at his companies for creating bank accounts, raising loans, signing cheques and creating personal guarantees in his name, without his knowledge. He claims his signature was forged on many documents.

A report commissioned last year by Mr Shetty from Dubai-based Wise House Consultancy claimed former NMC Health chief executive Prasanth Manghat, and other executives, transferred millions of dirhams from company accounts into their own accounts. It also claimed some sums were transferred through an account opened at Bank of Baroda in his name, but without his knowledge, to accounts held by executives. The National was unable to reach Mr Manghat for comment.

Bank of Baroda has allegedly instigated the action that is preventing Mr Shetty from leaving India, he said. The businessman said he has requested the bank lifts it.

“We have questioned them … do you want money, or do you want Shetty? They said money, so I said, ‘OK, then why are you object[ing] to allowing me to go?’”.

Bank of Baroda did not immediately respond to a request from The National to comment.

He said his intention is to clear his name, rebuild his business empire and repay any debt that he owes.

“Whatever the money is, is not a matter for me. How I made this $1bn, I will make more now to repay their loans. I will not keep any Dh1 … provided it is my genuine signature,” he said.

“It is [over] 46 years I built the company. You think I can now thieve the company and go? Impossible.”

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

