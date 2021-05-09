Air Arabia posts first-quarter net profit despite Covid-19 pandemic

Air Arabia reported a first-quarter net profit of Dh34 million despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Courtesy Air Arabia

Middle East budget airline Air Arabia recorded a 52 per cent drop in first-quarter profit as revenue fell amid tight restrictions on air travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit stood at Dh34 million in the first three months of 2021, down from Dh71m in the same period last year, Air Arabia said in on Sunday. First-quarter revenue declined by 37 per cent from the same period a year ago to Dh572m.

"We are proud that Air Arabia managed to post another profitable quarter despite the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry worldwide," said chairman Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani.

"Although the tightened restrictions on air travel continued in first quarter of this year, the gradual resumption to selected destinations combined with cost-control measures ... helped to deliver profitability during the first quarter of this year."

The UAE's only listed airline carried more than 1.3 million passengers in the first three months of this year across its five hubs, down from 2.4 million passengers in the same quarter a year ago.

Average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – during the first quarter stood at 77 per cent, compared to 83 per cent in the same period in 2019.

Air Arabia – which operates hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt – resumed flying to a number of destinations during the first quarter, which helped to prop up its financial and operational performance, it said.

The resumption of routes such as Sharjah-Doha and Alexandria-Doha after the UAE reopened air, land and sea borders with Qatar on January 9 following the signing of the Al Ula Declaration on January 5 at the GCC summit in Saudi Arabia also helped bolster Air Arabia's performance.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, will expand its operations once Covid-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions are lifted, Etihad group chief executive Tony Douglas said last month.

Air Arabia said it will continue to keep an eye on costs and restart flights as markets reopen.

"While we remain hopeful that air travel restrictions will ease with the increasing rate of vaccination drives across key markets, Air Arabia remains focused on adopting further measures to control costs and support business continuity during this period while we continue to resume operations where possible," said Mr Al Thani.

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

