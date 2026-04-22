Dubai's dnata to invest $23m to develop cargo facility at Western Sydney airport

Emirates Group's dnata has committed 32 million Australian dollars ($22.9 million) to develop a cargo centre at a soon-to-be-open airport in Australia, aimed at boosting trade connections in the country.

The Dubai-based company will build a 5,000 square metre freighter centre capable of handling up to 60,000 tonnes of cargo a year at Western Sydney International Airport, it said on Wednesday.

The centre is expected to be operational by July, dnata said – well ahead of the airport's scheduled opening in October. The airport will deliver the site as a cold shell, with dnata carrying out an operational fit-out of the terminal, including critical infrastructure and the installation of a semi-motorised materials handling system.

It is expected to boost trade capacity in New South Wales, a key part of Australia's air freight network. The centre will be built on the airport's cargo precinct, offering connections to main roads.

The new operation is projected to create about 50 direct roles in its initial phase, with further employment opportunities anticipated as volumes grow and operations expand, dnata said.

About A$6 million of the investment will be allocated to specialised equipment and technology to ensure scalable and future-ready cargo operations, including capabilities to support specialised cargo such as pharmaceuticals and other time and temperature-sensitive shipments, dnata said.

“Our investment in Western Sydney International reflects strong confidence in the region’s long-term economic trajectory and the critical role air freight plays in supporting Australian trade,” said Burt Sigsworth, managing director of dnata's Australian airport operations.

“By establishing a purpose-built cargo facility from day one, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, supporting local industry and creating skilled employment opportunities in one of the country’s fastest-growing economic corridors.”

Western Sydney International, also known as Nancy-Bird Walton, is expected to eventually become Australia's biggest air travel hub. It is Australia's first greenfield airport in more than 50 years.

Dnata, which has operations in 30 countries, has continued to boost its international reach by expand partnerships and accelerating acquisitions globally.

The latest announcement builds on dnata’s earlier commitment through its catering and retail arm, to invest in developing an advanced in-flight catering centre within Western Sydney International. The new centre will be capable of producing up to three million meals annually.