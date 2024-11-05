Boeing union workers accept latest offer, ending seven-week strike

Boeing factory workers have agreed to end a seven-week strike after union members accepted the latest labour contract offer, bringing much-needed relief to the US plane maker following the work stoppage that stretched its finances and paralysed most of its jet production.

The IAM District 751 union and W24 Machinists said on Tuesday morning that 59 per cent of workers accepted Boeing's latest contract, which offers a 38 per cent pay increase spread over four years.

Workers can return to work as early as the first shift on November 6 for those who seek to return as quickly as possible, but must return to their work by the beginning of the shift on November 12, the union said.

Boeing's chief executive Kelly Ortberg, in a message to employees after the vote, said that he was pleased that the workers agreed to a deal.

“While the past few months have been difficult for all of us, we are all part of the same team,” he said. “We will only move forward by listening and working together. There is much work ahead to return to the excellence that made Boeing an iconic company.”

US President Joe Biden congratulated Boeing and the union for coming to an agreement that “reflects the hard work and sacrifices of 33,000 Machinist workers.”

The contract “improves workers' ability to retire with dignity and supports fairness at the workplace. This contract is also important for Boeing's future as a critical part of America's aerospace sector,” he said.

“It was achieved with the support of my economic team, including Acting Labour Secretary Julie Su and national economic adviser Lael Brainard,” Mr Biden added as Americans were heading to vote in the presidential election.

The end of the strike and the return to work marks the end of a major obstacle in the US plane manufacturer's efforts to restore its operations and finances.

More to follow …

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

Sreesanth's India bowling career Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40 ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55 T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Tree of Hell Starring: Raed Zeno, Hadi Awada, Dr Mohammad Abdalla Director: Raed Zeno Rating: 4/5

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km