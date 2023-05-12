Emirates phases out paper boarding passes for Dubai passengers

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, will be phasing out paper boarding passes for most passengers departing from its Dubai hub in a move to boost its sustainability drive.

Passengers checking in at Terminal 3, where the airline is based, will be required to use mobile boarding passes, which they will receive through email or SMS, from May 15, Emirates said on Friday.

Those who check in online can add their boarding pass into Apple Wallet or Google Wallet accounts, or retrieve it on the Emirates app.

Checked-in baggage receipts will be emailed directly to passengers and can be accessed on the app.

“This initiative will significantly reduce paper waste while simultaneously offering a convenient and speedy digitised check in experience for passengers departing Dubai,” Emirates said.

“It reduces the risk of lost or misplaced boarding passes, giving passengers peace of mind when travelling.”

The move is part of its efforts to put in place sustainability measures that reduce waste and promote the use of digital channels to provide passengers with a smoother travel experience.

The mobile boarding pass can be used throughout the travel journey, including at Dubai Duty Free, security and boarding.

However, some passengers may still require a physical boarding pass in certain cases, including those travelling with infants or unaccompanied minors, as well as passengers requiring special assistance or connecting on other airlines.

All passengers travelling to the US will also require physical boarding passes.

The option to print a boarding pass is available by request at check-in counters if passengers do not have a mobile device, or are unable to gain access to the information on their devices for any reason.

Emirates opens check-in facility in Downtown Dubai

Emirates this week reported that it swung to a record annual profit on strong travel demand as governments reopened international borders and lifted coronavirus-related restrictions.

The airline posted a Dh10.6 billion ($2.9 billion) profit in the financial year that ended on March 31, compared with a Dh3.9 billion loss in the previous year.

Revenue jumped 81 per cent to Dh107.4 billion as the airline more than doubled the number of passengers carried, restored most of its global network and reinstated more passenger flights after the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The airline also said this week that it is earmarking $200 million to fund research and development projects focused on advanced fuel technology that can reduce the commercial aviation sector's environmental impact.

Emirates will identify partnerships with major organisations working on these solutions and the funds will be disbursed over three years.

The fund is the biggest single commitment by any airline on sustainability, it said.