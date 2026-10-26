YouTube launches shopping programme in UAE: How influencers can earn money with 500 subscribers

YouTube has launched its Shopping affiliate programme in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, allowing smaller content creators to earn money from products they recommend to their audiences.

The programme, announced Monday, allows eligible creators with as few as 500 subscribers to tag products in their videos, Shorts and livestreams and receive commissions when viewers make qualifying purchases.

Amazon is the first retail partner, with more retailers expected to join the service, according to YouTube.

The expansion could provide an additional source of income for smaller influencers who have not secured lucrative brand partnerships or substantial advertising revenue.

It also allows viewers to find products featured in videos and proceed directly to a retailer's website to complete their purchases.

How it works

Under the programme, creators can tag eligible Amazon products directly in their content using YouTube Studio.

When viewers select a product, they are directed to Amazon to complete the purchase. Creators can then earn a commission on qualifying sales.

The feature is available across long-form videos, Shorts and livestreams, meaning creators can potentially generate revenue from both new and existing content.

Creators can track clicks, estimated revenue and earnings through YouTube Studio, according to YouTube's official Amazon shopping guidance.

The platform also allows qualifying creators to earn commissions from international viewers where eligible purchasing options are available.

However, earnings depend on qualifying purchases, and refunds can result in previously earned commissions being deducted.

Who can apply

The lower subscriber threshold is among the most significant changes for smaller creators.

YouTube first announced a wider rollout of the programme to eligible US only creators in June 2023.

In March, the company announced it was expanding its Shopping affiliate programme to eligible members of its Partner Programme with at least 500 subscribers.

But subscriber numbers are only one part of the requirements.

According to YouTube's monetisation guidelines, creators seeking access through the expanded Partner Programme must also have uploaded three public videos in the previous 90 days and achieved either 3,000 valid public watch hours over the previous year or three million valid Shorts views within 90 days.

Creators must also meet the specific Shopping affiliate eligibility requirements and can check their access through the Earn section of YouTube Studio.

Middle East expansion

The latest launch comes as online videos increasingly influence how consumers discover and research products.

More than 40 million logged-in users across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria conducted shopping-related searches on the platform in June, according to YouTube.

The company also said viewers worldwide watch more than 40 billion hours of shopping-related content annually.

YouTube's regional announcement found that 86 per cent of surveyed viewers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia considered YouTube to have the most trusted creators for shopping recommendations, according to international market research and consumer insights company, Kantar.

The figures, provided by YouTube, highlight the commercial potential of content that helps viewers make purchasing decisions.

The company has also introduced AI-powered tools that can identify products appearing in videos and suggest relevant tags, reducing the time creators spend adding shopping links.

Viewers watching YouTube on television can scan QR codes using their mobile phones to access featured products.

What does this mean for UAE influencers?

For smaller creators in the UAE, the programme offers a way to monetise their audiences without needing hundreds of thousands of followers.

Affiliate commissions could supplement advertising revenue and paid collaborations, although meaningful earnings will depend on attracting viewers who are willing to buy recommended products.

Maintaining audience trust will also be important, particularly when creators have a financial incentive to promote certain products.