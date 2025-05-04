Warren Buffett's successor Greg Abel expected to preserve Berkshire's culture

Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman and Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, being greeted by Jazwares chief executive Judd Zebersky and president Laura Zebersky with the Squish Pillow that was revealed at the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Festival on Friday. AP

Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman and Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, being greeted by Jazwares chief executive Judd Zebersky and president Laura Zebersky Show more