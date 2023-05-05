Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch recruitment drive amid regional expansion

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between UAE holding company ADQ and Wizz Air in Hungary, on Friday said it was launching a recruitment drive as the airline continues its regional growth.

The airline, which currently has 400 aviation professionals employed locally, is expanding in the UAE and encouraging people from Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region to apply in an attempt to provide aviation employment opportunities for residents, it said in a statement.

The airline has been growing operations throughout Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, said Johan Eidhagen, officer and managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Expanding the airline's team of aviation professionals “will allow us to continue developing our extensive route network”, he added.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has been growing operations throughout Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East. Photo: Wizz Air

The airline launched operations in 2021 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and doubled the size of its fleet from four to eight new A321 neo aircraft in January.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expects to have 15 aircraft in its fleet and also double its employee base in the next 12 months, Mr Eidhagen was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The airline also encouraged pilots and cabin crew from India's Go First (earlier called Go Air) airline — which filed for insolvency protection on Tuesday, blaming failing Pratt & Whitney engines for grounding about half its fleet of Airbus aircraft — to apply.

“We encourage our aviation colleagues from Go First who want to continue their careers in a financially stable, ever-growing airline to apply,” Mr Eidhagen said.

“We look forward to sharing our love of travel and seeing you on board our aircraft soon.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operated more than 6,000 flights and carried more than 1.2 million passengers last year as the aviation sector bounced back strongly from the pandemic.

Airlines globally continued to benefit from increased air travel demand, with all regions recording growth, according to the International Air Transport Association estimates.

As airline travel grows, airlines have been on a recruitment drive to meet the growing demand.

Emirates said in March it intends to hire an additional 400 pilots and 5,000 to 6,000 cabin crew by the middle of 2023, recruiting to the maximum capacity of its training centres.

Etihad Airways said earlier this year it was hiring candidates from around the world as it continues to grow amid a surge in passenger demand.

Go Pink, Wizz Air's recruitment campaign, will start on May 9 with a virtual open day for pilots and interested candidates, the airline said.

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and our ambitious recruitment drive will enable more travellers to explore must-see culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises,” Mr Eidhagen said.