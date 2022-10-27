Shell records bumper profits due to soaring energy prices

Shell has recorded its second highest quarterly profit on record due to soaring energy prices.

Underlying income hit $9.5bn (£8.2bn) in the third quarter — more than double that of the $4.2bn it made during the same period last year.

However, it was lower than the record $11.4bn profits it recorded in the second quarter, between April and June, after oil prices surged to $120 a barrel.

Energy prices have since fallen, but remain high.

“We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets,” Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

“At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.”

The energy company now plans to raise its dividend by 15 per cent for the fourth quarter, subject to board approval.

Shell also said it will buy back another $4 billion of shares over the next three months, bringing the total repurchases for the year to $18.5 billion.

Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.

The UK government has imposed a 25 per cent windfall tax on energy companies. But the tax only applies to profit made in the UK which, for most oil and gas companies, is a small part of their operations.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested there could be a new windfall tax on energy companies — something former prime minister Liz Truss fought vehemently against.

“I am not against the principle of taxing profits that are genuine windfalls. Nothing is off the table,” he told MPs.