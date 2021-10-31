Aramco profit surges on higher oil prices

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporting company, said third-quarter profit more than doubled on higher oil prices and improved refining margins.

Net profit in the three-month period to the end of September increased to $30.43 billion from $11.8bn in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its share trade. Net profit increased 19.5 per cent from the second quarter of this year.

Aramco said it will pay a $18.8bn in the fourth quarter of the year.

Oil prices have rallied this year amid a global energy crunch and rising demand. Brent, the international benchmark under which two-thirds of global oil trades, has rallied about 62 per cent this year and ended trading at $83.7 on Friday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, has increased about 73 per cent so far and ended trading last week at $83.57.

“Our exceptional third quarter performance was a result of increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand, as well as our unique low-cost position, our financial discipline and our proven ability to reliably deliver essential energy and chemical products to our customers," Aramco president and chief executive Amin Nasser said.

“Some headwinds still exist for the global economy, partly due to supply chain bottlenecks, but we are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future," he added.

Aramco's cash flow was $28.7bn in the third quarter, compared to $12.4 billion for the same period in 2020.

The company said capital expenditure increased 19 per cent in the third quarter to $7.6bn from the same period a year earlier, due to ongoing crude oil increment and other development projects.

Aramco said it expects 2021 capital expenditure to be approximately $35bn.

“Looking ahead, we are maintaining our strategy to invest for the long term, and we will build on our track record of low-cost and low-carbon intensity performance to advance our recently announced ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across our wholly-owned operated assets by 2050,” Mr Nasser said.