Tesla drives toward $1tn club on record Hertz order

Tesla on Monday neared $1 trillion in market capitalisation as the company, founded by Elon Musk, received its biggest-ever order from Hertz, which announced plans to buy 100,000 electric rental cars.

Tesla shares opened up 4.5 per cent at $950.53, a record high, following the order. Shares were also buoyed by news of the company's Model 3 becoming the first electric vehicle to top monthly sales of new cars in Europe. Hertz shares were up more than 6 per cent.

The news from Hertz comes as Tesla is coping with a backlog of unfulfilled orders for its vehicles and continuing supply chain disruptions — but it does solidify the mainstream appeal of electric cars.

Interim Hertz chief executive Mark Fields told Reuters that the order, delivered by the end of 2022, will primarily be Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla vehicles will start being available at Hertz rental sites in November.

“We absolutely believe that this is going to be competitive advantage for us,” Mr Fields said of the Tesla order. “We want to be a leader in mobility … Getting customers experience with electrified vehicles is an absolute priority for us.”

Hertz has around 430,000 to 450,000 vehicles worldwide, he said, and added that Hertz would work with other carmakers producing electric vehicles.

Tesla would have to top $995.75 to become a company worth a trillion dollars, Reuters calculations based on its latest filing show.

The world's most valuable carmaker will join an elite club that includes Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google's parent firm Alphabet.

The world's most valuable carmaker delivered a record number of electric cars globally in the third quarter, even as it said that supply chain headwinds would pressure margins.

Tesla's cheapest Model 3 sedan starts at about $44,000, making this order worth about $4.4 billion, if the entire order were for its mass-market sedan.

Mr Fields declined to say how much Hertz was paying for the order. Tesla was not immediately available for comment. With the current order, Hertz said electric vehicles will make up more than 20 per cent of its global fleet.

“[The order] puts an exclamation point under guidance for 50 per cent-plus growth in deliveries,” Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin said. “Another solid piece of evidence EVs are going mainstream.”

The car rental firm also said it was installing thousands of chargers throughout its network. Customers who rent a Tesla Model 3 will have access to 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations throughout the US and Europe.

“Electric vehicles are now mainstream and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest,” said Mr Fields.

US President Joe Biden has made it a priority to support the roll-out of electric vehicles to combat climate change, but a lack of charging network infrastructure could remain a key hurdle to his ambitious plan.

Hertz had filed for bankruptcy protection last year as travel demand sank during the height of the pandemic and talks with creditors failed to provide relief.

It was rescued by a group of investors including Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Opportunities and Apollo Capital Management.