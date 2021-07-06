DIFC introduces intellectual property rights regulations

The Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre. The DIFC Authority introduced new intellectual property rights laws on July 5, 2021. Courtesy of Dubai International Financial Centre

The Dubai International Financial Centre unveiled new intellectual property rights regulations that came into effect on Monday as part of efforts to maintain a transparent legal and regulatory framework.

The move supports its focus on fostering innovation by identifying and protecting IP rights, which are of key importance to technology and start-up companies, the financial district's authority said on Tuesday.

"IP regulations have been approved by the DIFC Authority's board of directors and issued under the Intellectual Property Law, DIFC Law No 4 of 2019 (IP Law), facilitating the administration and enforcement of the DIFC IP Law," it said.

The DIFC’s IP law and regulations will enhance and complement the UAE’s existing intellectual property laws by "working with the federal regime and DIFC legal framework, common law principles and the certainty provided by binding legal precedent created by the DIFC Courts," the authority said.

A consultation process featuring a draft of the laws was held in April.

The UAE has enacted various regulatory measures to create a more attractive business environment – from easing visa requirements to relaxing company ownership rules as it seeks to draw more foreign investment and high-skilled talent.

The DIFC IP regulations outline the process and requirements for filing intellectual property infringement complaints and holding inspections and investigations in relation to breaches of the IP law.

The regulations also establish a Register of Experts that the Commissioner of Intellectual Property may appoint to assist in the investigation of a complaint.

They also allow the commissioner to co-operate with relevant federal and local authorities in the UAE for the joint protection of IP rights across each of their respective jurisdictions.

The DIFC is ranked as the biggest finance centre in the Middle East and Africa and the 19th biggest worldwide, according to the Global Financial Centres Index ranking published in March.

It registered a 20 per cent increase in the number of companies last year, bringing the total number of businesses operating in the centre to 2,919 – 915 of which are financial entities.

New members that joined last year included Spain's Caixabank, insurer AfricaRe and India's Tata Asset Management.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable

Amitav Ghosh, University of Chicago Press

The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders

Stuart Kells, Counterpoint Press

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

Mobile phone packages comparison

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

