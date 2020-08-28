Nintendo is reportedly releasing an upgraded Switch console in 2021

The Nintendo Switch has been a highly sought after gaming console during the pandemic

BANGKOK, THAILAND - 2018/04/27: In this photo illustration, a turned on Nintendo Switch with 2 Joy-Con in front of it. The Kyoto based video game company Nintendo ended its comeback year with revenue worth $9 Billion after a glorious 2017 notably with the launch of the hybrid console the Nintendo Switch, mini retro vintage game consoles such as the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo as well as its mobile phone video games. Also Nintendo will welcome its new president Shuntaro Furukawa in the month of June 2018. (Photo Illustration by Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Nintendo Switch will reportedly see an upgraded console release next year. Getty Images 

Evelyn Lau
Aug 28, 2020

Nintendo fans are likely in for a treat as it appears the Japanese video game company is poised to release a new and upgraded Nintendo Switch gaming console early next year.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo will release a more premium version of its popular Switch console with upgraded graphics. This might be an attempt to keep pace with heavy hitters like Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

Both of these heavily anticipated gaming consoles are set to come out by the end of the year.

While all the specifics are reportedly not yet finalised for the new Switch, users could potentially be in for more computer power, better battery life and 4K high-definition graphics.

A console upgrade also means there will likely be a new set of games on the way as well.

The Nintendo Switch was one of the most sought-after items during the start of the coronavirus pandemic when more people found themselves self-isolating and staying at home; so much so that getting hold of one wasn't always straightforward as demand outstripped supply for the device.

The bump in popularity was also tied to the release of the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons that came out on March 20. The game, which takes place on an idyllic island and sees players freely explore their surroundings, became a smash hit and is the second best-selling game on the console. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains number one.

The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017 and had sold 61 million consoles between its launch and the end of June this year. Fans currently have two options to choose from: the full-size Switch which can connect to a TV and also be used as a handheld device and the Lite version, which is just handheld and comes with a cheaper starting price. The Lite retails for about Dh786 in the UAE, while the full one is being sold on Amazon for Dh1,339.

