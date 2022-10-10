Megan Thee Stallion hints at role in 'Stranger Things' season five

Following a number of guest acting appearances, rapper Megan Thee Stallion looks all set to take it up a notch with a role in the final season of the record-breaking Netflix show Stranger Things.

The Savage rapper posted a series of photos at the weekend, one of which showed her with a Stranger Things card. In another photo, she's seen sitting on a director's chair with the Netflix logo emblazoned on it.

Stallion, who won Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 2021, signed a major deal with the streaming platform last year through which she would create and executive produce new series and other projects.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey," Netflix said at the time.

While neither Netflix nor Stallion's camp have elaborated on the possible collaboration, an appearance on the show would cap what has been a successful few years for the rapper, who first earned fame through her free-styling videos on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion signed a deal with Netflix in 2021 to produce several projects. Photo: Instagram / theestallion

She has since released two albums, Good News in 2020 and Traumatize this year, both to widespread acclaim.

Stallion has also made a number of guest appearances on TV shows, including the NBC comedy-drama Good Girls and most recently on the Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Stranger Things, which made its debut in 2016, has been one of the most successful shows on Netflix and was renewed earlier this year for its fifth and final season. The science fiction horror drama, created by directors Matt and Ross Duffer, has consistently broken viewership records, with 40.7 million households having watched season three in its first four days.

According to data compiled by Nielsen, season four was viewed 7.2 billion minutes in the week from May 30 to June 5, the highest for any programme on a streaming platform since weekly rankings were introduced almost two years ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In February, the Duffer brothers announced that season five would be the last.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last,” they wrote in a letter to fans.

So far, it’s not known when the final season will be on Netflix, although there’s speculation it will be released next year. However, the Duffer brothers have said filming is yet to begin.

“I’m not sure we’re ready to say yet a start date for shooting,” Matt said in an interview with TVLine in June. “But a lot of it is pretty well mapped out.”

