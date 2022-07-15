'Gutsy': Hillary Clinton interviews Kim Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion for Apple TV+

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea are setting their sights on TV.

The duo announced new series Gutsy, which will see them interview the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Gloria Steinem.

The show will debut on Apple TV+ on September 9.

In the eight-part series, the former US secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and her daughter will also talk to Dr Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and others, Apple TV+ said.

Kim Kardashian is one of the interviewees on the Clinton's new Apple TV+ show, 'Gutsy'. AP Photo

The series is based on the Clintons’ stories from The Book of Gutsy Women. The Clintons’ new production company and Apple’s deal to produce the docuseries was announced last year; now the premiere date and list of interview subjects has been revealed.

The pair are also set to produce their first scripted TV drama. Through their company HiddenLight Productions, they acquired TV rights to Gayle Tzemach Lemmon's The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice.

The book, based on hundreds of hours of interviews and years of on-the-ground reporting, is about the all-female Kurdish militia who successfully took on ISIS in the northern Syrian town of Kobani.

The women played a central role in neutralising the group, earning the respect, and military support, of the US Special Operations Forces, as well as changing women's lives in their small corner of the Middle East – and beyond.

Chelsea Clinton on 'Derry Girls'

In May, the former first daughter made a surprise cameo appearance in the emotional final episode of UK Channel 4 series Derry Girls.

The cast of 'Derry Girls': Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Beccy Henderson, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. Photo: Netflix

The episode paid tribute to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. After an emotional goodbye to the cast, fans were treated to a post-credits scene featuring Chelsea, to bring closure to an earlier storyline.

Speaking about the series and her guest appearance, Chelsea said: "Thanks to Lisa McGee's incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world.

"Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honoured to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it."

— Additional reporting from Associated Press