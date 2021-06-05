South Korean designer creates Third Eye – a 'satirical solution for smartphone zombies'

Obsessive phone users can strap it to their foreheads for the device to beep a warning when they come within one to two metres of an impending danger

A South Korean industrial designer has come up with a satirical solution for "smartphone zombies" who can't take their eyes away from their screen long enough to stop themselves walking into a wall or other obstacle.

Paeng Min-wook, 28, developed a robotic eyeball he has dubbed The Third Eye, which obsessive mobile phone users can strap to their foreheads to browse injury-free on the go.

The device opens its translucent eyelid whenever it senses the user's head has been lowered to look at a smartphone. When the user comes within one to two metres of an obstacle, the device beeps to warn of the impending danger.

"This is the look of future mankind with three eyes," Paeng, a postgraduate in innovation design engineering at the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London, told Reuters as he demonstrated the use of The Third Eye around Seoul.

"As we cannot take our eyes off from smartphones, the extra eye will be needed in future."

Paeng's invention uses a gyro sensor to measure the oblique angle of the user's neck and an ultrasonic sensor to calculate the distance between the robotic eye and any obstacles. Both sensors are linked to an open-source single-board micro-controller, with battery pack.

Paeng's demonstration of the device in Seoul this week garnered attention from passersby.

"I thought he looked like an alien with an eye on his forehead," Seoul resident Lee Ok-jo said. "These days many young people can get into accidents while using their mobile phone. This would be good for them."

Paeng said The Third Eye was meant as a warning, not a real solution for smartphone addicts who won't pay attention to where they are going.

“By presenting this satirical solution, I hope people would recognise the severity of their gadget addiction and look back at themselves,” he said.

