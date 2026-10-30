Castlevania: Belmont's Curse review – a comeback worth waiting for

I finally got to crack that whip after more than a decade, and it felt good.

The weapon, wielded by generations of vampire hunters in the Castlevania series, makes its return in Castlevania: Belmont's Curse. The game marks Konami's revival of the franchise with its 26th mainline entry and the first standalone title since 2014's Lords of Shadow 2, arriving just in time for the series' 40th anniversary.

Set in 1499, two decades after Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse and Curse of Darkness, the game follows Rose Belmont, daughter of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, as she investigates evil forces overrunning Paris while battling an inherited curse. Spoilers ahead.

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse has pristine graphics and soundtracks. Photo: Konami Show caption: Castlevania: Belmont's Curse has pristine graphics and sound…

Fantastic gameplay

We're back with the Metroidvania-style gameplay that took off with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Rose has the ability to wield a variety of weapons, from swords and spears to gauntlets and, of course, whips. Level Rose up to 99 and unlock her smash ability, and she'll become almost unstoppable.

There's no inventory, and Rose can carry up to six healing potions. Difficulty can be adjusted in-game, with settings that increase damage dealt, reduce enemy attacks or even prevent death. After finishing the game, I maxed out those sliders for a revenge run, much like using the infinite rocket launcher in Resident Evil.

It's going to take a while, but the Belmont family's Vampire Killer will eventually be bestowed upon you – and after that happened, I just ignored every other weapon, because there's nothing better for taking out the minions of the night and whipping all candles in sight, which we Castlevania "faniacs" are obligated to do.

Swinging with the arcane whip is very helpful during boss fights, like this one with Medusa. Photo: Konami Show caption: Swinging with the arcane whip is very helpful during boss fi…

Traversing is once again a staple, and I had a great time sliding, double-jumping, dashing and swinging around using the whip. These abilities open up previously inaccessible areas, while a map marker system makes backtracking easier. Mirrors of Life provide save points, and discovering the Hall of Mirrors eventually allows you to travel between them.

Traps – fire cannons, falling fist-shaped iron blocks, shredders and spikes – are everywhere, particularly in the castle and clock tower. It makes you wonder who designed Dracula's fortress (one of the bosses might have the answer).

And, of course, Castlevania is all about secrets. Suspicious-looking dead ends, cracked walls and unusual whip anchor points are worth investigating, often revealing hidden passages or items. A relic acquired late in the game also helps uncover secrets you might have missed.

Rose's most important ability comes from tarot cards created by her mother, Sypha, which allow her to absorb powers from defeated bosses. These can be upgraded through Works of Mercy, while a hidden puzzle unlocks the powerful Absolution spell.

Bosses include returning characters such as Brauner, Carmilla and Medusa, alongside historical figures including Joan of Arc. Isaac, an antagonist from Curse of Darkness, also returns, voiced once again by Liam O'Brien. Graham McTavish and Alejandra Reynoso reprise their roles from the Netflix series as Dracula and Sypha.

The Absolution spell, which is Rose's version of the Grand Cross capable of wiping out all enemies on screen. Photo: Konami Show caption: The Absolution spell, which is Rose's version of the Grand C…

Probably the most compelling part of the game is how the bosses – even Dracula's servants – cozy up to you by revealing bits of their backstory, offering advice and, by helping Rose out, seemingly trying to atone for their transgressions.

There are plenty of callbacks to earlier games, from familiar castle locations and Alucard portraits to the return of the Vampire Killer and Bloody Tears themes.

The entrance to Notre Dame is a nod to one of the mechanics in Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin. Photo: Konami Show caption: The entrance to Notre Dame is a nod to one of the mechanics …

My first playthrough took just over 32 hours, including exploring every map before facing a particularly aggressive Dracula. There are also three endings – bad, normal and true – depending on the choices you make.

The gripe vine

Despite its strengths, Belmont's Curse isn't perfect. One disappointment is the absence of familiar sub-weapons such as daggers, axes and holy water. The cross does return after defeating The Fallen, who is revealed to be Leon Belmont. His fate is particularly grim for longtime fans: the founding Belmont vampire hunter has been cursed by Dracula and forced into his service.

Rose's final battle with Dracula will require quick thinking and movement. Photo: Konami Show caption: Rose's final battle with Dracula will require quick thinking…

You have better be precise in your movements, because Rose's hitbox is a bit overzealous; it seems that if her hair or very edge of her shoe merely grazes spikes or spinning blades, she's toast. So do not be surprised if you die over and over in tricky traversal areas. Also, Rose recovers a little slow especially from hard hits, and if you're down to your last strand of health, that'll give enemies enough time to deliver the coup de grace before you're able to use a heal.

DLCs, please?

Rose Belmont has a lot to discover to get the true ending in Castlevania: Belmont's Curse. Photo: Konami Show caption: Rose Belmont has a lot to discover to get the true ending in…

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse is a fantastic return for the series, with plenty of potential for downloadable content. I'd love to see a mission featuring Trevor Belmont or a storyline exploring Hector's journey to Paris.

Konami has already hinted at more to come, with its 40th-anniversary video featuring portraits of Rose, Hector, Leon and Gabriel Belmont. Could remakes or remasters be next? If so, I'd vote for Curse of Darkness, which remains my favourite game in the series. Sorry, Alucard.