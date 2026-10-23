Dressmaker and eight simulator games that make everyday tasks surprisingly fun

Not every video game needs an elaborate story, a sprawling open world or enemies to defeat. Sometimes, the simple satisfaction of completing a task is enough to keep players entertained for hours.

Simulation games have found creative ways to turn ordinary activities into absorbing experiences. Whether making coffee, repairing a car or painting a picture, players can explore different crafts without the expense, mess or consequences of attempting them in real life.

Some reproduce the tools and techniques of their chosen activity with surprising attention to detail. Others encourage experimentation, allowing players to make mistakes and discover their own approach.

The recent success of Dressmaker on Steam is a compelling example of this appeal. Here are nine games that make the seemingly ordinary entertaining.

Dressmaker (2026)

Released on September 21, Dressmaker has become an unlikely hit on Steam, attracting more than 11,000 purchaser reviews in less than three weeks, with an overwhelmingly positive reception.

Developed by Cozy Lives, the game turns sewing into a surprisingly involved creative process. Players operate a dressmaking shop, choosing fabrics, arranging patterns, cutting material and stitching garments together using a virtual sewing machine.

Every decision, down to the placement of a button or lace trim, affects the finished dress.

There are customers to satisfy, commissions to complete and plenty of opportunities for experimentation. Those feeling mischievous can even deliberately produce terrible outfits.

Master of Pottery (2026)

Inspired by traditional Chinese pottery, Master of Pottery allows players to shape, fire and decorate their own ceramics. Photo: AZ Games Show caption: Inspired by traditional Chinese pottery, Master of Pottery a…

Few creative pursuits are as satisfying to watch as a lump of clay being transformed into a carefully shaped vase. Master of Pottery places that process in the player's hands.

Inspired by traditional Chinese pottery techniques, the game recreates several stages of ceramic production, including shaping, firing, painting and glazing.

Players can experiment with different forms and decorative patterns before exhibiting their finished works in a personal showroom. Visitors have their own preferences, and successful creations can attract buyers.

First available in early access in 2019 before its full release in September 2026, the game combines artistic experimentation with the pleasure of gradually building a collection of handmade objects.

Espresso Tycoon (2023)

Running a successful cafe in Espresso Tycoon involves balancing customer preferences, creative coffee recipes and business management. Photo: DreamWay Games Show caption: Running a successful cafe in Espresso Tycoon involves balanc…

Anyone who has watched a barista prepare an elaborate coffee order might have wondered whether they could do a better job.

Espresso Tycoon offers the opportunity to find out, albeit with considerably more responsibility than making the occasional cappuccino does.

Its 3D coffee editor allows players to experiment with ingredients and create customised drinks, while customer preferences help determine which recipes succeed.

The simulation also places players in charge of running a cafe. Hiring employees, managing supplies, decorating the premises and balancing finances are all part of the experience.

It is an interesting combination of culinary creativity and entrepreneurship, particularly for anyone who has entertained the idea of opening their own coffee shop.

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (2024)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator uses a procedural growth system, allowing flowers to develop differently depending on their surroundings. Photo: stillalive studios Show caption: Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator uses a procedural growth syste…

Gardening requires patience, attention and an understanding that plants rarely grow according to a convenient schedule. Garden Life captures much of that process while removing some of its frustrations.

Players inherit an abandoned community garden and gradually restore it by planting flowers, removing weeds, watering plants and pruning overgrown vegetation.

Its gardening mechanics draw on real techniques, while a procedural growth system allows individual plants to develop differently depending on their surroundings.

There are also neighbours to help, flowers to sell and new areas to unlock.

For players without access to a garden or those whose real plants have a habit of dying, it offers an inviting alternative.

SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator (2022)

Set in 2130, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator gives aspiring artists a studio in space and the freedom to experiment with unconventional painting techniques. Photo: Goose Minded Show caption: Set in 2130, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator gives aspiring…

Artistic ambition meets a wonderfully absurd premise in SuchArt, which places players in the role of a supposedly brilliant artist living in the year 2130.

Working from a studio in space, they can paint almost anything using brushes, palette knives, stencils and a variety of unconventional implements.

The game's physics-driven painting system allows colours to mix and different tools to produce distinct textures and strokes.

It has also found an appreciative audience, with 97 per cent positive feedback among more than 2,000 English-language Steam reviews.

Perhaps its greatest attraction is the absence of artistic restrictions. Players can pursue serious painting projects or cover their surroundings in increasingly chaotic experiments, with no actual studio to clean afterwards.

Cooking Simulator (2019)

More than 140 ingredients are available in Cooking Simulator, where culinary disasters can be just as entertaining as successful dishes. Photo: Big Cheese Studio Show caption: More than 140 ingredients are available in Cooking Simulator…

Preparing a meal becomes considerably more complicated when every ingredient, utensil and cooking accident is governed by a physics engine.

Cooking Simulator recreates a professional kitchen with ovens, grills, knives, blenders and more than 140 ingredients. Players must chop, season, cook and plate dishes while paying attention to timing and temperature.

Developer Big Cheese Studio has reported sales of one million copies of the game and its add-ons, demonstrating the appetite for virtual cooking.

While its career mode encourages precision across more than 80 recipes, the sandbox mode is arguably where things become most entertaining. Players can experiment freely, break equipment or accidentally set the kitchen ablaze.

It is a game that rewards culinary competence while enthusiastically accommodating incompetence.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (2021)

With more than 4,000 individual parts, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 offers an extensive introduction to vehicle repair and restoration. Photo: Red Dot Games Show caption: With more than 4,000 individual parts, Car Mechanic Simulato…

Modern cars can be intimidating machines, particularly for those who struggle to identify anything beneath the bonnet.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 attempts to demystify their workings through an extensive virtual workshop featuring more than 4,000 individual parts.

Players diagnose mechanical problems, dismantle components, replace damaged equipment and gradually restore vehicles to working condition.

There are customer jobs to complete, garages to upgrade, and neglected cars to discover at auctions and junkyards. More ambitious projects involve rebuilding vehicles from almost nothing.

The simulation offers an unusually detailed look at automotive maintenance, making it especially appealing to car enthusiasts interested in understanding the mechanical processes behind their favourite machines.

PowerWash Simulator (2022)

PowerWash Simulator reached 17 million players across platforms by March 2025, demonstrating the unexpected appeal of virtual cleaning. Photo: Futurlab Show caption: PowerWash Simulator reached 17 million players across platfo…

There is something strangely mesmerising about watching a filthy surface become clean under a jet of high-pressure water.

PowerWash Simulator builds an entire game around that sensation, asking players to remove accumulated dirt from houses, vehicles, playgrounds and other increasingly elaborate locations.

Its success has been remarkable. Developer FuturLab announced in March 2025 that the game had reached 17 million players across platforms, a milestone that helped pave the way for a sequel.

Different nozzles and cleaning equipment help tackle stubborn grime, while completed jobs earn money for better tools.

There are no elaborate strategies to devise. Sometimes, the pleasure of seeing a job properly finished is reward enough.

Sticky Business (2023)

Customer stories unfold through repeat orders in Sticky Business as players develop their own online sticker shop. Photo: Spellgarden Games Show caption: Customer stories unfold through repeat orders in Sticky Busi…

Designing stickers sounds like a modest occupation, but Sticky Business turns it into a colourful creative enterprise.

Players run an online sticker shop, combining illustrations, shapes and decorative elements to produce original designs. These are arranged into printable sheets, with efficient layouts helping to reduce wasted materials.

Customer orders must then be packaged and sent, with additional decorations and little gifts available to personalise each delivery.

The game also introduces a gentle narrative element through customers whose stories unfold as they return to the shop.

It captures the appeal of running a small creative business, from the satisfaction of designing something original to the pleasure of seeing someone appreciate the finished product.