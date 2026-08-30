Who is N3on? The controversial streamer fans think appears in GTA 6

A streamer shown emerging from the boot of a car in new footage from Grand Theft Auto 6 has sparked speculation that Rockstar Games has included one of the internet's most controversial content creators in the coming game.

Fans believe the character bears a striking resemblance to N3on, a 22-year-old streamer who has built a large following through gaming, real-life broadcasts and provocative online content.

The apparent reference appeared in Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look, a 27-minute preview released by Rockstar Games on August 27 on Netflix. During one sequence, protagonist Lucia Caminos steals a car, only for a man livestreaming to his followers to emerge from the boot. His appearance and behaviour quickly prompted comparisons online with N3on.

The streamer has since reacted enthusiastically to the footage and recreated the scene during one of his own broadcasts.

Rockstar, however, has not confirmed that the character is N3on or that it was modelled on him.

Who is N3on?

N3on began playing video games and making YouTube tutorials at the age of 11. Photo: N3on Show caption: N3on began playing video games and making YouTube tutorials …

N3on's real name is Mikyle Rafiq. Born in Houston, Texas, to Indian and Pakistani parents, he began making gaming videos when he was a child, Business Insider reported in an interview published in April.

Rafiq told the publication that he spent significant periods of his childhood in hospital because of a stomach illness and completed schoolwork online. He began playing video games and making YouTube tutorials at the age of 11, initially sharing a PlayStation 4 with his younger brother.

His content eventually moved beyond gaming and into IRL, or “in real life”, streaming, in which creators broadcast themselves going about their lives rather than playing video games.

Fellow streamer Adin Ross encouraged him to stream in public and N3on built an audience on Twitch, before establishing himself on rival streaming platform Kick. Launched in 2022, Kick has emerged as a major competitor to Twitch, particularly among creators producing provocative or boundary-pushing content.

N3on told Business Insider that better financial terms were behind his move from Twitch to Kick, where the publication described him in April as one of the platform's 10 biggest streamers, with about 500,000 followers.

He said he could make several hundred thousand dollars a month from Kick, including payments of up to $3,000 an hour through its partner programme, depending on the size and engagement of his audience. Kick did not confirm his individual earnings to Business Insider.

In an interview with Complex, he described Kick as the "dark web of streaming”, saying creators on the platform are held to a different standard from those broadcasting on Twitch or YouTube.

N3on has more than one million subscribers on YouTube and millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok, where clips from his livestreams regularly reach audiences far larger than those watching live.

How did N3on become famous?

Streamer N3on takes a selfie with fans at an event in New York. Reuters Show caption: Streamer N3on takes a selfie with fans at an event in New Yo…

N3on's rise has been driven by more than the number of people watching his livestreams. A significant part of his success comes from “clipping”, in which short, dramatic moments are taken from hours-long livestreams and uploaded to platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

It means an incident watched by tens of thousands of people live can subsequently be seen by millions after being turned into a short video.

N3on has invested heavily in the strategy. A document shared by his team with Business Insider showed he paid more than $1.4 million to 303 clippers during one five-week period. He estimated his wider clipping network involved about 1,000 people. “I feel like my life is clipping now,” he added.

Controversy has also played a major role in building his online persona. N3on has acknowledged that some of his earlier antics were scripted and had been designed to provoke reactions and generate views. He has staged incidents including faking his own death and has previously paid people to circulate negative clips about him to keep his name in online conversations.

“I would do whatever it took to get a view – like, literally, absolutely anything,” he told Business Insider of his earlier approach to content.

He has more recently sought to move away from that reputation, saying he no longer scripts incidents and wants to create more positive content. That has included streams with professional athletes and a greater focus on sports, while he has also spoken about eventually moving towards longer-form YouTube videos.

Is N3on really in GTA 6?

A clip from GTA 6 that features a character allegedly modelled on N3on Show caption: A clip from GTA 6 that features a character allegedly modell…

For now, there is no confirmation that N3on appears in Grand Theft Auto 6. The series has long parodied contemporary American culture, from talk radio and reality television to social media and celebrity, and the inclusion of an IRL streamer in the latest footage suggests modern influencer culture will also feature in its version of Leonida, the fictional state inspired by Florida.

After seeing the footage, N3on celebrated the resemblance with his viewers and said he had received messages from fellow streamers about the apparent inclusion.

The resemblance has been enough to put N3on at the centre of another viral online moment – this time involving one of the biggest video game releases of the year.

When is GTA 6 being released?

Lucia Caminos is one of two playable protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 6. Photo: Rockstar Games Show caption: Lucia Caminos is one of two playable protagonists in Grand T…

Grand Theft Auto 6 is to be released on November 19, 2026. The game is to be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X and S. A PC version has not yet been announced. That follows Rockstar’s usual pattern of launching Grand Theft Auto games on consoles before bringing them to PC.

Orders opened globally on June 25, through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store and major retailers.

Players who order the digital version will be able to preload the game from November 12, one week before launch. Physical versions will also be available from November 12 to support preloading.