Dubai's Museum of the Future to host star-studded Asian Awards

Dubai landmark Museum of the Future is set to host the Asian Awards.

The star-studded event will mark the award's 10th anniversary and be held outside London for the first time. The showcase, which celebrates Asian talents from around the world, will be held on October 7.

Past recipients of the award include Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Indian cricket hero Sachin Tendulkar, pop star Zayn Malik and K-pop sensations BTS.

"We are thrilled to be back after the challenges of the past three years, and we are very happy to be holding our 10th anniversary for the first time in Asia itself. And at the most iconic building, the Museum of the Future," said founder Paul Sagoo. "We can't wait to celebrate the very best talent across Asia across all sectors of human achievement."

Sagoo, the founder and director of UK investment company Lemon Group International, established the awards in 2010, to "honour the achievements of outstanding individuals from across Asia".

A list of nominees for this year's awards is set to be announced soon. The Asian Awards highlight the achievements of individuals born in or with direct family origin from all of Asia, or non-Asians who have impacted the continent positively. They can come from all spheres of activity including business, philanthropy, sports, entertainment and culture.

Past guests include British actor Idris Elba, Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman, British musician Sir Brian May, actress Lindsay Lohan, comedian Russell Peters and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

