Tributes paid to popular TikTok star Megha Thakur who died suddenly at 21

Tributes have been paid to popular TikTok star Megha Thakur who died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 21.

Thakur, who was born in India but moved to Canada as an infant, died on November 24, however, her parents only announced the news of her death on social media at the weekend.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours," they wrote in an Instagram post.

"Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey," they said.

Thakur had more than 930k followers on TikTok, and had become popular for sharing videos promoting body positivity alongside snippets from her life as well as dance videos.

Several of her followers shared tribute comments under the post.

“This is too devastating, I can’t believe this ... rest in peace beautiful angel. You brought joy and helped a lot of people love themselves,” one follower said.

“She really chose to use her platform and influence to make other people feel good about themselves,” another wrote. “What a loss for the world.”

“I know she is dancing and setting trends in heaven,” another said. “RIP.”

While her cause of death has not been shared, in a video she made in July, the social media star shared that she had been suffering from severe stress and anxiety, which caused her to have a heart attack.

Besides her TikTok account, Thakur launched a podcast series called MeghaMind where she spoke openly about mental health and spirituality.

