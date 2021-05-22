Could Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber feature in the new star-studded film version of 'The Phantom of the Opera'?

The film will be written by 'Bohemian Rhapsody's Anthony McLaren and produced by music mogul Scooter Braun

South Africa's Jonathan Roxmouth played the title role of 'The Phantom of the Opera' when the production came to Dubai Opera in 2019. Picture courtesy of Dubai Opera.

Saeed Saeed
May 22, 2021

The Phantom of the Opera is set to be reimagined as a psychological thriller, featuring a cast of pop-stars.

A new version of the popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is in the works for the big screen, with music mogul Scooter Braun and Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McLaren behind the project.

The latter confirmed the venture to Deadline, expressing excitement at penning a script that would reinvigorate the century-old story.

The Phantom of the Opera is originally based on Gaston Leroux's novel Phantom, first published in serialised form from 1909 to 1910.

“The basic idea that lured me in was the chance to brush the cobwebs off a 110-year-old tale, and return it to its roots of suspense and horror," he said.

"It will be a contemporary version of story, incorporate contemporary themes, and a new musical soundtrack drawing on some of the biggest recording talent.”

A who’s who of the pop world to star

And this where Braun comes in.

As well as co-producing the film, he will dip into his client list, which includes the likes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin and Demi Lovato, to lend their vocal and screen talents.

While McLaren wouldn’t say which pop-stars are involved, expect chart-topping names.

“They are multi-Grammy winning artists,” he says.

“We’re aiming to do something quite ground-breaking with music and the score, and something that may also be new for the artists themselves.”

When it comes to his version of the star crossed tale between soprano Christine Daae, and the phantom lurking beneath the Paris Opera House, McLaren told Deadline the story will be more in line with the dark novel.

“We’ll reinvent this story for a new generation free from Gothic romantic period trappings.

“Our phantom is not offering anyone singing lessons, and there is no gondolier with a mask,” he says.

“It’s back to the much scarier, horror suspense roots that were in the book.

“With this version of the tale, we aim to bring a more psychological lens to the questions of what may, and may not, be real; and to who and what we can be.”

With the news set to spark a guessing game on which star will sign up for the project – surely Grande is a shoe-in for the role of Christine Daae – one person we can comfortably predict not taking part is Taylor Swift.

The Grammy-Award winner is in a bitter feud with Braun after the latter sold the masters of Swift's fist six albums in 2019, for a reported $300 million.

Angry at not being offered the chance to buy back her masters, Swift is in the process of re-recording and re-releasing all six albums.

The first of which, a new version of 2008 second album Fearless, now dubbed Fearless (Taylor's Version), was released in April.

The Phantom returns to The West End

Meanwhile in London, Phantom of the Opera will return to Her Majesty's Theatre for a new West End run from July 27.

As well as the orchestra reportedly reduced from 27 to 14 musicians, the new shows will have Irish actor Killian Donnelly donning the mask of the phantom.

Updated: May 22nd 2021, 1:35 PM
Dubai World Cup prize money

Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000
Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000
Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000
Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000
Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000
Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000
Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf –  $4,000,000
Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000
Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline

Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men.

When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards.

Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance.

Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill.

“Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s.

Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died.

“More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

THE BIO

Bio Box

Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul

Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader

Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet

Favorite food: seafood

Favorite place to travel: Lebanon

Favorite movie: Braveheart

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021

Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021.

The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution.

These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park.

“It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality.

“We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms.

“Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver.

“The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.”

Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai.

There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities.

“There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said.

“We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals.

“A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet

Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder

Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Pari

Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment

Director: Prosit Roy

Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani

Three stars

The five pillars of Islam
Tips to keep your car cool
  • Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving
  • Park in shaded or covered areas
  • Add tint to windows
  • Wrap your car to change the exterior colour
  • Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture
  • Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat
The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Know your camel milk:
Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.
Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.
Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.
Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate)

Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm

Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

