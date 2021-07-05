Michael McIntyre's Abu Dhabi show postponed to November

Fans of British comedian Michael McIntyre in Abu Dhabi will have to wait a little longer for his debut in the capital.

Organisers have announced the show, An Evening with Michael McIntyre, scheduled for July 16, will now be held on November 26 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

“We have been looking forward to hosting you for the Michael McIntyre performance at the Etihad Arena. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the decision has been taken to postpone the event,” the organisers said.

All ticket holders will receive their e-tickets updated to the new date. However, those willing to receive a refund can do so by filling in an online form. The last date for sending the refund form is Sunday, July 11, at 5pm UAE time.

McIntyre is one of the world's most recognisable comedians, selling out 250 tour dates around the world with his most recent Big World Tour. His headline Netflix special Michael McIntyre: Showman, released last year, was one of the most-watched comedy shows on the streaming service in 2020.

The comedian is also a television presenter in the UK, hosting prime-time entertainment programme Michael McIntyre's Big Show, on BBC One.

“I can’t wait to perform my Greatest Hits show at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island. This will be my first time in Abu Dhabi and I am excited to be the first performer announced to play this venue,” McIntyre said when the announcement was first made.

McIntyre's show will follow another major name in stand-up, Russell Peters, who is set to return to Abu Dhabi in September at the same venue.

Strict Covid-19 social-distancing measures will be in place for the shows. Tickets will be sold in groups of twos, threes or fours only. Packages are also available for those travelling to Abu Dhabi, including event tickets and hotel stays.

Tickets for the show start at Dh195 and will be available from Monday, July 12 at www.etihadarena.ae

