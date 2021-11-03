Two dead at Abba tribute concert in Sweden after seven-storey fall

An elderly man fell seven floors and hit two people at an Abba tribute concert in the city of Uppsala in Sweden on Tuesday.

The person who fell, a man in his eighties, as well as one of the people hit, a man in his sixties, died. The third, a woman also in her sixties, was injured, police said.

None of the victims have been named.

The tragic event occurred 30 minutes before the concert was scheduled to start at Uppsala Konsert & Kongress, which was hosting a tribute concert featuring Abba covers and various musicals.

"We received a call about someone having either jumped or fallen from a high altitude inside the concert hall in central Uppsala," police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told the AFP news agency.

The concert hall has an open space in the foyer, said the police, who closed off the venue and interviewed witnesses before the show was cancelled and people sent home. Around 1,000 people were in attendance, they said.

Shortly after the incident, organiser MTLive posted on Facebook that the show titled Thank You for the Music! had been cancelled.

"Unfortunately, we have to announce that there has been a terrible event at the UKK concert hall in Uppsala. The police have cleared the arena. Right now we don't know much more, everyone is in shock and we ask to return with more info when we know more," they said.

In a statement posted online late on Tuesday, police said that they "currently had no reason to think a crime had been committed in relation to the man's fall".

One of the world's most successful musical groups, Abba, who rose to fame in the 1970s, is set to break their 39-year hiatus with a new show and brand new music. Voyage, the four-piece's ninth studio album, is scheduled to be released on Friday, while an accompanying show, Abba Voyage, will debut in London in May 2022.