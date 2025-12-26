Top 45 concerts and events coming to UAE in 2025 and 2026, from Maroon 5 to Christina Aguilera

There's something for everyone as rock, rap, opera and a hit musical are some of the exciting performances coming to the UAE over the next few months.

New Year’s Eve will see a number of shows featuring international and regional stars, while Dubai Opera's season is already under way, featuring more than 40 performances.

Saadiyat Nights also returns with its most impressive line-up yet, featuring RnB stalwarts Diana Ross and Seal, as well as a special acoustic performance by John Mayer. Elsewhere, the American Ballet Theatre will headline part of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Festival, while metal fans can look forward to Dubai shows from shock rocker Till Lindemann and Dream Theatre.

Here, The National rounds up the live events to look forward to.

1. Sonu Nigam: December 27 at Coca‑Cola Arena, Dubai

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam will bring his career‑spanning set, featuring hits such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, to Dubai. The singer recently released the single Dil Pe Chalai Churiya with Indian content creator Raju Kalakar.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh95

2. Alicia Keys: December 31 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Alicia Keys will headline the first New Year’s Eve show at Saadiyat Nights. Pawan Singh / The National

The US singer-songwriter will return to perform as part of the Saadiyat Nights concert series, this time headlining its first New Year’s Eve show.

It marks the singer's second appearance at the event after a sold-out performance in 2024. The concert comes as she reportedly works on a new album set for release next year, a follow-up to her 2022 record Keys II.

The show is part of a bumper Saadiyat Nights season running until March, featuring performances by Mariah Carey, Diana Ross and Lewis Capaldi. Expect to hear hits such as Fallin’, If I Ain’t Got You and No One.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh295

3. Maroon 5: December 31 at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

The American pop-rock band will headline Atlantis The Palm’s New Year’s Eve bash. In addition to a lavish buffet dinner and fireworks, expect chart-toppers such as Moves Like Jagger, Sugar and This Love, followed by a fireworks display stretching across Palm Jumeirah.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh4,500

4. Nassif Zeytoun and Haifa Wehbe: December 31 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

The Arab pop stars team up for a New Year's Eve concert in the new Abu Dhabi venue in Al Raha Beach. Expect to hear individual sets that include Zeytoun’s Mich Aam Tezbat Maii and Wehbe’s Baba Fen among other fan favourites.

Show starts 9.30pm; tickets from Dh495

5. John Legend: December 31 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

The US singer-songwriter and EGOT-winner will headline a New Year’s Eve gala on the hotel’s Palace Terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The evening includes a black-tie dinner, reception and fireworks display, followed by a live performance featuring songs such as All of Me and Love Me Now.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh3,500

6. Najwa Karam and Wael Kfoury: December 31 at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City

Two of Lebanon’s most enduring pop stars team up for a joint New Year’s Eve concert. Najwa Karam will perform hits including Khallini Shoufak and Hayda Haki, while Wael Kfoury will deliver favourites such as El Bint El Awiye and Omri Kellou. The seated event includes a dinner service.

Doors open 7.30pm; tickets from Dh495

7. Cyrine Abdelnour: December 31 at Palazzo Versace Dubai

The Lebanese singer will headline an event featuring live bands and DJs performing across the hotel’s venues. The evening includes a red-carpet arrival and a choice of gala dinners across the resort before the performances take place outdoors, along with a fireworks display over Dubai Creek.

Doors open 7pm; dinner packages from Dh1,999

8. Bader AlShuaibi and Disco Misr: December 31 at Dubai Festival City Mall

Kuwaiti pop singer Bader AlShuaibi and Egyptian electronic trio Disco Misr will headline an outdoor New Year's Eve show on Festival Bay. AlShuaibi will perform hits including Mahsoma and Ya Hob, while Disco Misr will bring their reinterpretations of Arabic pop fused with house and electronic sounds. The night culminates with a countdown and fireworks display.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh69

9. Roger Sanchez and Chico Castillo: December 31 at Five Luxe JBR, Dubai

DJ Roger Sanchez will bring his signature house anthems to Five Luxe's beachfront New Year’s Eve party. Photo: Five Luxe JBR

House music anthems and flamenco pop are on the cards at the Dubai super club.

American DJ Roger Sanchez will kick off the evening with a set including hits Another Chance and Turn On the Music, followed by Chico Castillo from the Gipsy Kings performing favourites such as Bamboleo and DJobi DJoba. The countdown will culminate in a seven-minute fireworks display with views of Ain Dubai.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh2,500

10. CamelPhat and Mahmut Orhan: December 31 at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

Ushuaia offers views of fireworks across Dubai Harbour. Photo: Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

British electronic duo CamelPhat will be on the decks in the outdoor venue, playing their blend of house and melodic techno, including the club anthem Cola.

Joining the line-up are Turkish DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan, French duo Birds of Mind and Swiss DJ Andrea Oliva. The waterfront venue also offers glittering views of fireworks across Dubai Harbour.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh250

11. Boney M, Valeriya and Egor Kreed: December 31 at The Theatre Dubai, Fairmont Dubai

A Euro-pop end-of-year celebration is on offer, with German disco group Boney M as part of a bill that includes Russian star Valeriya and rapper Egor Kreed. The seated gala event features a multi-course dinner before the performances, with Boney M delivering classics including Daddy Cool, Rasputin and Rivers of Babylon.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh14,800

12. Tomorrowland presents Miss Monique and Rivo: December 31 at Terra Solis Dubai

International dance festival brand Tomorrowland will host a New Year’s Eve event featuring Ukrainian DJ Miss Monique and French electronic producer Rivo. The open-air show also has support sets from UAE talents Hilde and Quilliam.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh200

13. Valeriy Meladze and Albina Dzhanabaeva: December 31 at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai

The elegant event features Russian entertainment led by singers Valeriy Meladze and Albina Dzhanabaeva, alongside sets by comedians Ekaterina Varnava and Alexander Gudkov. The evening includes a lavish multi-course dinner and terrace views overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh2,500

14. Shimza: December 31 at Be Beach Dubai

South African DJ Shimza will bring his Afro-tech and deep house sets to the waterfront venue overlooking the city skyline.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh400

15. Till Lindemann: January 4 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Till Lindemann brings his Meine Welt Tour to Dubai. Photo: Grechka Media

The Rammstein frontman returns to Dubai for another explosive show that blends industrial rock with theatrical staging, with a set list focused on his solo catalogue.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh300

16. Diana Ross and Seal: January 9 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

The concert promises a night of sweet soul and majestic ballads as Diana Ross headlines Saadiyat Nights’ first double-header. The US singer will bring selections from her six-decade career, spanning hits such as I’m Coming Out and Upside Down, as well as classics made famous from her time with soul music pioneers The Supremes, including You Can’t Hurry Love.

British singer Seal opens the evening with a set built around his biggest hits, including Kiss from a Rose, Crazy and Love’s Divine, showcasing the depth of his songwriting and distinctive vocal style.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh295

17. Ludovico Einaudi: January 10 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

The Italian pianist and composer will bring his intimate scores to Saadiyat Nights. His set will draw from his latest album The Summer Portraits, as well as signature pieces including I Giorni and Nuvole Bianche.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh345

18. Lewis Capaldi: January 17 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Capaldi will make his Abu Dhabi debut as part of the concert series on Saadiyat Island. The Scottish singer-songwriter, known for hits like Someone You Loved and Before You Go, will also perform songs from his new album Something In The Heavens.

Doors open at 5pm; remaining tickets from Dh1,990

19. Linkin Park: January 20 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The American rockers return to the UAE for the first time in 15 years as part of their From Zero world tour. Founding members Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn will be joined by new vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain for a set spanning classics such as In the End and Numb, alongside tracks from their chart-topping comeback album From Zero.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets have sold out

20. Rob Beckett: January 22 at Dubai Opera

Comedian Rob Beckett recently starred on LOL: Last One Laughing UK. Photo: GME Events

British comedian Rob Beckett – referred to as “everyone's favourite over-sharer” – will be returning to the UAE for a new comedy special titled Giraffe. The entertainer gained international exposure recently thanks to his well-received stint on the hit series LOL: Last One Laughing UK, in which he starred opposite fellow comedians Richard Ayoade, Bob Mortimer and Jimmy Carr.

Doors open at 5.30pm; tickets from Dh195

21. John Mayer: January 24 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

The American singer-songwriter will make his UAE debut as part of the Saadiyat Nights concert series. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, Mayer is known for hits such as Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh345

22. Dream Theatre: January 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Progressive metal band Dream Theatre bring their epic 40th anniversary tour with a three-hour, all-seated arena concert. The show will feature the band’s classic five-piece line-up, with an interlude, drawing from their four-decade catalogue.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh225

23. Wicked The Musical: January 28 to February 15 at Dubai Opera

The Broadway hit is at Dubai Opera for a two-week run. Photo: Joan Marcus

The Broadway hit tells the story of the witches of Oz through Stephen Schwartz’s celebrated score and songs, including Defying Gravity, Popular and For Good. Its Dubai Opera debut brings a global phenomenon to regional audiences.

Evening and matinee shows available; tickets from Dh275

24. Tamaas Festival: January 29 at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre

Yasmine Hamdan returns with I Remember I Forget, her first solo album in six years. Photo: Ylias Nao

The one-day festival will be headlined by electrifying Lebanese chanteuse Yasmine Hamdan, co-founder of cult duo Soap Kills, often credited with pioneering the Arab indie scene. She returns with the album I Remember I Forget, and is joined by Al-Qasar, a Paris and Los Angeles-based collective blending Arabic psychedelia with North African rock, and Maruja Limon, a Barcelona band known for high-energy shows that fuse rumba, flamenco, salsa, electronics and pop.

Hamdan was also the inaugural guest on The National's weekly podcast Tarab.

Show starts 7.30 pm; tickets from Dh 52.50

25: Max Richter: January 29 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Max Richter returns to the UAE less than a year after his sold-out show at Dubai Opera. The German-British pianist's work spans from solo albums to award-winning scores for film, dance, art and fashion. His sound bridges both the acoustic and the electronic, as well as the human and natural worlds.

Richter, who was nominated for a Grammy in 2021, is expected to perform several career highlights including from critically acclaimed projects Illuminated Horizons and In A Landscape.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh195

26. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac and The Dire Straits Experience: January 30 at Bla Bla Dubai

Two acclaimed tribute productions will share the stage for a five-hour live show celebrating the catalogue of Fleetwood Mac and Dire Straits. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is officially endorsed by founding member Mick Fleetwood, while The Dire Straits Experience features former band saxophonist Chris White.

Doors open 4pm; tickets from Dh295

27. Air Supply: January 30 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Soft rock duo Air Supply will return to Dubai as part of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour. Formed in 1975 by Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the group found worldwide success with ballads including All Out of Love and Making Love Out of Nothing at All.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh199

28. Ricky Martin: January 31 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin will make his Abu Dhabi debut at Saadiyat Nights. The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winner brings a three-decade catalogue of multilingual hits, from Livin’ la Vida Loca and The Cup of Life to Maria and Vente Pa’Ca.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh295

29. Rewind Fest DXB 2026: February 7 at Bla Bla Dubai

The one-day retro music festival gets bigger and bigger as it returns with a line-up of 1980s and 1990s pop acts led by Bananarama, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw and Go West.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh399

30. Mariah Carey: February 7 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Carey first performed at Saadiyat Nights in 2024. Ruel Pableo for The National

Two years after making her Abu Dhabi debut, the US singer returns to Saadiyat Nights. While her previous performance dazzled with a greatest-hits set, Carey comes back with new material from her latest album Here for It All.

Released September 2025, and led by the singles Type Dangerous and Sugar Sweet, the album has been praised for its dynamic songwriting and Carey’s trademark pristine vocals. The concert will be backed by her full band and dancers, so expect plenty of spectacle and classics including Love Takes Time and One Sweet Day.

Doors open 5pm; ticket from Dh295

31. Bryan Adams: February 11 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Bryan Adams’s show will bring his Roll With The Punches world tour to the capital. The set will feature songs from his 15th studio album alongside crowd favourites such as Summer of ’69, Heaven and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.

Doors open 5pm, tickets from Dh295

32. La Bayadere: February 14 to 16 at Dubai Opera

The National Theatre of Brno stages the 19th-century ballet set in India, which follows the rivalry between temple dancer Nikiya and daughter Hamsatti.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh350

33. Mary Poppins: March 25 to April 15 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The award-winning West End production of Mary Poppins makes its Abu Dhabi debut with 26 performances.

Set in Edwardian London, the musical tells the story of the nanny with supernatural powers who transforms life at Cherry Tree Lane for Jane and Michael Banks. Adapted from the stories of PL Travers and Disney’s 1964 film, the show features colourful choreography, inventive effects, and timeless songs including A Spoonful of Sugar, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, and Chim Chim Cher-ee.

Various timings; tickets from Dh120

34. Big Time Rush: March 26 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

American pop group Big Time Rush bring their In Real Life Worldwide tour to Dubai. The show will include tracks from their Nickelodeon series alongside songs such as Boyfriend and Worldwide.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh195

35: Jon Batiste: April 12 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

Award-winning pianist Jon Batiste blends jazz, soul, classical and R&B sounds. AF

Few musicians can balance virtuosity with storytelling as effectively as Jon Batiste. The Grammy-winning pianist blends jazz, soul, classical and R&B, and is known for work that moves between concert performance and cinematic composition. His Abu Dhabi Festival appearance forms part of the Maestro series and will spotlight his solo piano approach.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh250

36. Dhafer Youssef: April 14 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Oud maestro Dhafer Youssef will perform with his quintet, bridging sounds from the East and West through jazz, Arab and North African traditions, as well as European classical and electronic elements. He is expected to perform material from his latest album Shiraz, described as his most personal work to date.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

37. American Ballet Theatre: April 17 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

American Ballet Theatre will present works by three choreographers: Twyla Tharp’s playful Sextet, Alexei Ratmansky’s meditative Serenade after Plato’s Symposium, and George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh125

38. Minsoo Sohn: April 19 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. Photo: Abu Dhabi Festival

Pianist Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, presenting the 24 preludes and fugues that explore every major and minor key. The recital highlights both the intellectual depth and emotional breadth of the landmark work.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

39. Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili: April 22 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Violinist Lisa Batiashvili and pianist Giorgi Gigashvili will perform works by Beethoven, Bartok and Franck, alongside a contemporary piece by composer Josef Bardanashvili.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

40. Christina Aguilera: April 24 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Christina Aguilera will return to Abu Dhabi a year after her 2025 Saadiyat Nights performance. Victor Besa / The National

Christina Aguilera will return to Abu Dhabi just more than a year after her Saadiyat Nights performance. The seven-time Grammy Award winner last appeared in the emirate in February 2025, a show that was described in The National as a masterclass in live performance, underlining her reputation as one of pop’s most formidable vocalists. Her return follows earlier UAE appearances including Expo 2020’s closing ceremony.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh395

41. Sondra Radvanovsky and Vincenzo Scalera: April 25 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky will perform arias and songs by Bellini, Verdi and Puccini, accompanied by pianist Vincenzo Scalera. The programme also includes music by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Richard Strauss.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

42. Algarabia: April 26 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

Algarabia presents a theatrical production blending flamenco with Arabic poetry, performed by musicians from Spain’s University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra alongside dancers and actors. The work follows the journey of an Arab girl drawn to ancient botanical theory and poetic tradition.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh100

43. Hauser: May 2 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Cellist Stjepan Hauser will perform both solo and ensemble pieces, presenting classical and contemporary works with the expressive style that has made him a global concert and online presence.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh248

44. Rumi The Musical: June 4 to 7 at Dubai Opera

Rumi: The Musical, from Qatari composer Dana Al Fardan and British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman, returns to Dubai Opera to tell the story of the 13th-century poet’s transformative bond with the mystic Shams Tabrizi.

Showtime and ticket prices yet to be announced

45. Def Leppard: August 2 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Def Leppard performed at Etihad Park in 2022. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Formed in Sheffield in 1977, Def Leppard have become leaders of the “new wave of British heavy metal” with early albums such as High ’n’ Dry (1981), which featured the breakthrough single Bringin’ on the Heartbreak. The group last performed in the UAE as part of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race-day concert.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh595

Racecard %3Cp%3E%0D5pm%3A%20Al%20Maha%20Stables%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(Turf)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E5.30pm%3A%20Al%20Anoud%20Stables%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E6pm%3A%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E6.30pm%3A%20Arabian%20Triple%20Crown%20Round%202%20%E2%80%93%20Group%203%20(PA)%20Dh%20300%2C000%20(T)%202%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E7pm%3A%20Liwa%20Oasis%20%E2%80%93%20Group%202%20(PA)%20Dh300%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E7.30pm%3A%20Dames%20Stables%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

England World Cup squad Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

THE NEW BATCH'S FOCUS SECTORS AiFlux – renewables, oil and gas DevisionX – manufacturing Event Gates – security and manufacturing Farmdar – agriculture Farmin – smart cities Greener Crop – agriculture Ipera.ai – space digitisation Lune Technologies – fibre-optics Monak – delivery NutzenTech – environment Nybl – machine learning Occicor – shelf management Olymon Solutions – smart automation Pivony – user-generated data PowerDev – energy big data Sav – finance Searover – renewables Swftbox – delivery Trade Capital Partners – FinTech Valorafutbol – sports and entertainment Workfam – employee engagement

INVESTMENT PLEDGES Cartlow: $13.4m Rabbitmart: $14m Smileneo: $5.8m Soum: $4m imVentures: $100m Plug and Play: $25m

TO A LAND UNKNOWN Director: Mahdi Fleifel Starring: Mahmoud Bakri, Aram Sabbah, Mohammad Alsurafa Rating: 4.5/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinFlx%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amr%20Yussif%20(co-founder%20and%20CEO)%2C%20Mattieu%20Capelle%20(co-founder%20and%20CTO)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%20in%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.5m%20pre-seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Venture%20capital%20-%20Y%20Combinator%2C%20500%20Global%2C%20Dubai%20Future%20District%20Fund%2C%20Fox%20Ventures%2C%20Vector%20Fintech.%20Also%20a%20number%20of%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHAT IS GRAPHENE? It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were experimenting with sticky tape and graphite, the material used as lead in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But when they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

Super Bowl LIII schedule What Super Bowl LIII Who is playing New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams Where Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States When Sunday (start time is 3.30am on Monday UAE time)

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadeera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERabih%20El%20Chaar%20and%20Reem%20Khattar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECleanTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHope%20Ventures%2C%20Rasameel%20Investments%20and%20support%20from%20accelerator%20programmes%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Maserati GranTurismo/GranCabrio Price, base Dh485,000 (GranTurismo) and Dh575,000 (GranCabrio) Engine 4.7L V8 Transmission Six-speed automatic Power 460hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 520Nm @ 4,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.3L (GranTurismo) and 14.5L (GranCabrio) / 100km