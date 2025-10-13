Top 71 concerts and events coming to UAE in 2025 and 2026, from Ricky Martin to Bassem Youssef

Rock, rap, opera and a hit musical are some of the exciting performances coming to the UAE over the next few months.

A host of global names will take the stage, from pop stars Katy Perry, Post Malone and Elissa, to hip-hop star Travis Scott, classic metal stalwarts Metallica and British singer Rod Stewart.

Dubai Opera has unveiled a new season featuring more than 40 performances, while Sole DXB has also announced its line-up featuring pop-stars Tyla and Rnb singer Miguel.

Here, The National rounds up the live events to look forward to.

1. Kings of Convenience: October 16 at Dubai Opera

Norway's popular indie folk duo Kings of Convenience, who are often compared to Simon & Garfunkel and Belle and Sebastian, will make their way to Dubai in October. Expect an intimate performance featuring hit songs including Misread, Know-How and I'd Rather Dance With You.

Show starts at 8:30pm; tickets from Dh350

2. Carl Cox: October 17 at Five Lux JBR, Dubai

The veteran British DJ and producer, hailed as a trailblazer of dance music culture, makes a long-awaited return to the UAE to headline the new season of the Pacha Icons concert series. Cox is known for his stage mastery and a rich body of work spanning four decades, taking him to the biggest festival stages and residencies in Ibiza.

Show starts at 7pm; tickets from Dh150

3. Svetlana Loboda: October 17 at The Agenda, Dubai

The Ukrainian pop star returns to Dubai with a high-energy set featuring Eastern European hits including Tvoi Glaza, Boom Boom, and Moloko. Loboda rose to fame after representing Ukraine in the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest, where she placed 12th.

Show starts at 7pm; tickets from Dh250

4. Lil Baby: October 18 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby makes his Dubai debut as part of his global Who Hard As Me world tour. Known for chart-topping hits like Drip Too Hard, The Bigger Picture and My Dawg, the Atlanta star brings his high-energy set to one of the city’s biggest stages. With stops across the US, Europe and Australia, this tour cements his place as one of hip-hop’s most electrifying acts.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh250

5. Andre Rieu: October 18 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

He one of classical music’s biggest-selling acts, with more than 40 million albums sold, but Rieu is also renowned for almost single-handedly reviving the waltz, a popular European 16th-century folk dance originating in Austria. He returns to Abu Dhabi with his own 80-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra to perform waltz standards and classical version of modern hits.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh250

6. Scorpions: October 21 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

German rock band Scorpions return to Abu Dhabi as part of a world tour celebrating their 60th anniversary. Expect a night of classics including Wind of Change and Rock You Like a Hurricane.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh325

7. Estrellas De Buena Vista y Mas: October 22 at Dubai World Trade Centre

Created to continue the legacy of the Buena Vista Social Club, the Cuban music ensemble founded in 2021 under the direction of maestro Pancho Amat, one of the world’s leading tres players, is coming to Dubai. Featuring 14 world-class artists, including original members of the Buena Vista Social Club, the show recreates the golden age of Cuban music through a mix of traditional and contemporary influences.

Doors open at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh200

8. Grease The Musical: October 24 to November 2 at Dubai Opera

Inspired by the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, the stage version has been wowing audiences worldwide since its debut. Now, UAE audiences will relive the summer romance of Sandy and Danny, soundtracked by 1960s jukebox hits including Greased Lightnin’ and You’re the One That I Want.

Shows start at 2pm and 8pm; tickets from Dh270

9. Glass Beams: October 25 and 26 at Bla Bla Dubai

The Australian trio bring their psychedelic grooves to Dubai for a hypnotic set of instrumentals and extended jams. Masked and exuding cool bravado, the band is on the rise, and this is a chance to catch them an intimate setting. After the first date sold out, a second show has been added the following day.

Doors open at 9pm; tickets from Dh350

10. Russell Peters: October 25 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Russell Peters will return to Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National

The Canadian comedy titan returns to the same venue he inaugurated in 2019. Part of his Relax World Tour, Peters’s new show retains his blend of sharp cultural commentary and lightning-fast improvisation. Expect an energetic set that dives into everything from family and technology to the absurdities of modern life.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh199

11. The Rasmus: October 27 at The Agenda, Dubai

Known for their global hit In the Shadows, Finnish group The Rasmus will bring their gothic-infused pop-rock to Dubai with a set featuring crowd favourites such as First Day of My Life and Guilty, along with tracks from their latest album, Rise.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh250

12. Stereophonics: October 29 at Coca‑Cola Arena, Dubai

Welsh rock veterans Stereophonics are back on the road with new album Make 'Em Laugh, Make 'Em Cry, Make 'Em Wait. As well as fresh cuts, expect to here many of the band’s signature anthems including Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow and Local Boy on the Photograph.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

13. Ibrahim Maalouf and The Trumpets of Michel-Ange: October 31 at Cultural Foundation Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

The Lebanese-French trumpeter presents songs from his latest album Trumpets of Michel-Ange with a five-piece trumpet ensemble. The suite traces a life cycle, from a marriage proposal to children departing home, laced with Maalouf’s signature quarter-tone trumpet that blends jazz improvisation with traditional Arabic melodies.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh250

14. David Gray: October 31 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

After headlining festivals, the British singer-songwriter returns to Dubai for his first solo concert. Fresh off the release of his elegiac album Dear Life, Gray will perform tracks from his new work alongside enduring hits such as Babylon, Sail Away and This Year's Love.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh395

15. Amr Diab: November 1 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Egyptian singer has been the king of Arabic pop since his 1983 debut album Ya Tareeq. However, he made a mark beyond the region with his 1996 hit Nour El Ain, which became one of the most popular songs to come out of the Middle East. He returns to Dubai on the back of his new single Baba.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh245

16. Enrique Iglesias: November 1 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Enrique Iglesias’s previous UAE concerts have been near sell-out affairs – and his coming return to Abu Dhabi is expected to be no different. Known for his irresistible blend of Latin-infused pop, the Spanish star will perform fan favourites including Bailamos, Bailando and Loco.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh325

17. Elissa: November 3 at Dubai Opera

The Lebanese pop star brings her signature romantic balladry to Dubai Opera. Expect an intimate evening of lovelorn hits including Aa Bali Habibi, Betmoun, and Ajmal Ihssas.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

18. Roberto Bolle and Friends: November 6 at Dubai Opera

The Italian ballet star leads an international cast in a programme that combines classical highlights with contemporary works.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh290

19. Untold Dubai: November 6 to 9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix will perform at Untold festival at Riverland, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

The second edition of the four-day music festival promises a line-up of top pop acts, DJs and eye-popping stage design. Names revealed so far include hitmakers Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki, with Yungblud, Saweetie, Swae Lee, Sugabaes and Axwell also joining the line-up.

Festival starts at 4pm on November 6; general access tickets from Dh420

20. Atif Aslam and Sami Yusuf: November 7 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Expect an enchanting night of spiritually inspired music with separate sets from British-Azerbaijani singer Sami Yusuf and Pakistan’s Atif Aslam. Yusuf will present his eclectic body of work, blending traditional, classical and contemporary sounds with influences spanning from Morocco to South Asia. Aslam, meanwhile, will deliver a stripped-back set featuring beloved hits alongside selections from his latest album Borderless World.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh200

21. Wael Jassar & Abeer Nehme: November 10 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese singers Wael Jassar and Abeer Nehme will perform separate sets at Dubai Opera. Both have hefty catalogue ranging from contemporary Arabic pop to stately ballads.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh395

22. Khyel Sahra: November 12 at Dubai Opera

Renowned Lebanese stage actors Georges Khabbaz and Adel Karam lead Khyel Sahra, an Arabic drama set amid the 1970s Lebanese Civil War. Both play former enemy snipers who forge a friendship as Lebanon rebuilds from the wreckage.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

23. International Music Summit: November 13 and 14 at 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai

More than just a music conference, IMS brings together global and regional leaders from the electronic music scene, alongside live performance showcases by a new wave of emerging artists.

From 9am to 6pm daily; conference tickets from Dh650

24. Travis Scott: November 15 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Travis Scott at Wireless Festival Middle East in Abu Dhabi in 2023. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Grammy-nominated rapper returns to the capital with his record-breaking Circus Maximus World Tour. Visually, the show resembles a haunted theme park, complete with flying heads and explosive pyrotechnics. The set list features standout tracks from Utopia, including Hyaena, Sirens and Fe!n, alongside fan favourites such as Sicko Mode and Butterfly Effect.

Show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh495

25. Okean Elzy: November 15 at The Agenda, Dubai

One of Ukraine’s biggest rock bands will bring their 30th anniversary tour to the UAE, performing anthems such as Bez Boyu and Obiymy, as well as tracks from their latest albums That Day.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh250

26. Bassem Youssef: November 16 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

A year after his sold-out show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, the acclaimed Egyptian-American satirist returns to the UAE for another highly anticipated date. The surgeon-turned-comedian rose to fame as the host of the ground-breaking Egyptian satire programme AlBernameg before moving to the US, where he has appeared in series including Mo, Ramy and Upload. He is also the author of Revolution for Dummies: Laughing Through the Arab Spring.

Show starts at 6.30pm; tickets from Dh180

27. Deep Purple: November 20 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The British group, who helped define hard rock and heavy metal, bring their monstrous riffs and blazing organs to Dubai for a career-spanning set featuring classics like Smoke on the Water, Child in Time, and Highway Star.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh249

28. Beetlejuice The Musical: November 20 to 30 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The hit Broadway adaptation of the cult film will make its Middle East debut in 2025, featuring the gothic show tunes, sharp comedy, colourful costumes, and delightfully macabre storyline that made Tim Burton’s 1988 original a fan favourite.

Various timings; tickets from Dh99

29. Ronan Keating: November 21 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Witness Irish pop star Ronan Keating under the stars with a show featuring solo hits and Boyzone favourites, such as When You Say Nothing at All and Life Is a Rollercoaster.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh249

30. Level 42: November 21 at Bla Bla Dubai

The British pop-funk group bring their slick hits to Dubai. Expect UK chart-toppers including Lessons in Love and Something About You.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh299

31. Tanweer Festival: November 21 to 23 at Mleiha, Sharjah

Tanweer Festival takes place near the Mleiha Archaeological Centre in Sharjah. Photo: Tanweer Festival

The three-day festival returns to the desert in Sharjah with a programme blending live music, poetry, workshops, art installations and wellness experiences. Headliners include Emel Mathlouthi, Nass El Ghiwane and Leo Rojas.

Showtime TBC; tickets from Dh600

32. Dream Festival: November 22 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The Seoul-based festival, running since 1995, brings its 31st edition to the Middle East for the first time. Acts including Ateez, Red Velvet, TripleS and All(H)ours lead the first tranche of artists announced, promising chart-toppers, precision choreography and the festival energy that has defined K-pop culture for three decades.

Pre-registration for tickets is now open on the official website

33. Teddy Swims: November 22 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Teddy Swims at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert. Victor Besa / The National

After a standout performance at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Teddy Swims returns for his first stand-alone UAE concert. The American singer rose to fame with his soulful 2019 cover of Rock With You before topping the charts with Lose Control in 2023. He released his new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) in January.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

34. Jon Batiste: November 23 at Dubai Opera

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician will make his UAE debut with a concert featuring songs from his latest album, Big Money. His work spans jazz, pop and film, in a career that has included leading the band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow

35. Timbaland: November 28 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper and songwriter whose hits include The Way I Are, SexyBack, Give It to Me and Dirt Off Your Shoulder will bring a high-energy live show. Guest performers will be announced soon.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh195

36. Roachford: November 29 at Bla Bla Dubai

The British singer-songwriter, best known for Cuddly Toy and Lay Your Love on Me, brings his soulful blend of rock and R&B to Dubai. He may also revisit material from Mike + The Mechanics, the band he joined in 2010 as a vocalist.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh220

37. Cheb Mami: November 29 at The Agenda, Dubai

The Algerian singer known as the “Prince of Raï” returns to Dubai with a catalogue includes Le Rai C’est Chic, Parisien du Nord, and the international hit Desert Rose with Sting.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh150

38. Karan Aujla: November 29 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

One of Punjabi music’s biggest stars is heading to the capital. Known for blending hip-hop swagger with socially conscious lyrics, Aujla’s live shows are packed with fan favourites including Softly and 52 Bars – and perhaps even a surprise guest.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh195

39. Naseer Shamma: November 29 at Dubai Opera

Iraqi oud composer and founder of the Bait Al Oud series of music schools will deliver a performance showcasing the dynamism and history of the stringed instrument.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

40. Clean Bandit: November 29 at Barasti Beach

The Grammy-winning English electronic music band consisting of Grace Chatto, and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson is headed to Dubai. Expect to hear songs including Mozart's House and the chart-topping hits Rather Be and Rockabye.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh149

41. TJ Monterde: December 2 at 321 Sports Arena, Abu Dhabi

TJ Monterde will be joined on the Abu Dhabi stage by his wife, singer KZ Tandingan. Photo: Cornerstone

The Filipino singer and songwriter is returning to the UAE with his popular Sarili Nating Mundo Tour following a sold-out show in Dubai earlier in July. Known for his heartfelt OPM or Original Pilipino Music songs, Monterde first found fame through viral YouTube videos. In 2023, his song Palagi, dedicated to Tandingan, went viral and topped the Billboard chart in the Philippines. Early this year, Monterde was named the most-streamed OPM artist on Spotify, surpassing one billion streams. His wife, singer and rapper KZ Tandingan, will be a special guest at the Abu Dhabi show.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh299

42. Benson Boone: December 4 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The rising American pop star will open the four-day after-race concert series at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in what will be their first UAE gig. Boone has shot to fame over the past year, with his hit songs Beautiful Things and In The Stars totalling more than three billion streams combined on Spotify. His backflips and Freddie Mercury-like stage presence at both the Grammys and Coachella have also garnered attention.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

43. Post Malone and Elyanna: December 5 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Rapper Post Malone and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna will co-headline the second night of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts, with each performing their own set.

Malone returns to the capital with a genre-blending catalogue that includes hip-hop-infused pop hits such as Sunflower and Circles, along with tracks from his latest album F-1 Trillion, which explores a new country music direction.

Elyanna, meanwhile, takes the stage only months after supporting Coldplay during their record-breaking four-night run at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park. She will showcase the dynamic fusion of Arabic pop, modern RnB, and contemporary flair that has made her one of the most exciting new voices in pop music.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

44. Metallica: December 6 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in August 2023. AFP

The American metal band will return to the UAE as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Metallica remain one of the most successful heavy metal acts in history, having sold more than 150 million albums since their 1981 debut. Their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons, released in 2023 to critical acclaim, earned them the Best Metal Performance award at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The accompanying M72 World Tour is now in its third year and continues to break attendance records across North America.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

45. Calvin Harris: December 6 at Garden on Yas, Abu Dhabi

The Scottish DJ and producer returns to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebrations for the first time since 2017. Harris, one of the world’s highest-earning DJs, is known for global hits including This Is What You Came For, Summer and One Kiss, and collaborating with artists such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith. His set at Garden on Yas is expected to combine festival-sized visuals with the dance anthems that have defined his career.

Showtime TBC; tickets from Dh995

46. Katy Perry: December 7 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The American singer is set to perform the race day concert as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Her return to Abu Dhabi follows last year’s seventh studio album 143, in which she revisits her dance-pop roots and reuniting with longtime collaborators Max Martin, Dr Luke and Stargate. The album has produced three singles so far, including Woman’s World and I’m His, He’s Mine. By the time she arrives in the capital, Perry and her band will be a well-oiled machine, having performed more than 80 shows on The Lifetimes Tour, which begins in Mexico City on April 23 and spans the US, Europe, Australia and South America.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

47. Faraj Suleiman: December 8 at Dubai Opera

The Palestinian pianist and composer weaves jazz, rock and classical Arabic influences into his evocative music, as heard on his breakthrough album Better Than Berlin and his latest release Maryam.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

48. Ars Nova Napoli: December 12 at Cultural Foundation Amphitheatre, Abu Dhabi

Italian group Ars Nova Napoli close the season with southern folk songs and original works. Known for their viral street performances in Naples, the ensemble mixes guitars and percussion to create a nostalgic and soulful sound.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh75

49. Sole DXB: December 12 to 14 at Dubai Design District

The urban culture festival returns with headliners performing across three nights. Kaytranada will perform on December 12, Tyla on December 13, along with Miguel, Loyle Carner and Naika on December 14. The programme also features talks, tournaments, brand activations, art showcases and food trucks. More artists will be announced soon.

Festival runs daily 4pm to 2:30am; tickets from Dh350

50. Franz Ferdinand: December 13 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Singer and guitarist Alex Kapranos performs with Franz Ferdinand at the 2019 Jazzablanca festival in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo: Sife El Amine/Jazzablanca

The Scottish rock band behind Take Me Out and Do You Want To bring their mix of indie-rock nous and danceable anthems for a swagger-filled show in Dubai.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

51. The Yemenis Orchestra: December 14 at Dubai Opera

Maestro Mohammed Al Qahoom and his celebrated company return to Dubai Opera for another orchestral celebration of Yemeni folk music.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh395

52. Rod Stewart: December 17 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Rod Stewart will return for his first UAE concert in eight years. Photo: Denise Truscello

For his first UAE concert in eight years, the British singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, 80, will perform hits from his six-decade career, including Maggie May, Forever Young and Have I Told You Lately That I Love You. Stewart announced his retirement from major global tours in November, though he doesn’t plan to step away entirely. “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” he said on X.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh295

53. Arijit Singh: December 19 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

After postponing his Abu Dhabi show earlier this month due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, Arijit Singh has fulfilled his promise to fans by announcing a new concert date. Known for his soulful voice, Singh rose to fame with Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 and has since performed a string of sold-out shows across the Emirates. With beloved tracks such as Kabira, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Channa Mereya, Singh is widely regarded as the “king of playback singing” – recording songs that are lip-synced by actors in Indian cinema.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh290

54. Omar Khairat: December 24 at Dubai Opera

The acclaimed Egyptian composer and pianist returns will deliver another nostalgic evening with a catalogue spanning 50 years. Expect to hear compositions Khairat created for seminal Egyptian television dramas and films from the 1980s and 1990s.

Doors open at 8.30pm; tickets from Dh395

55. Sonu Nigam: December 27 at Coca‑Cola Arena, Dubai

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam will bring his career‑spanning set, featuring hits such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, to Dubai. The singer recently released the single Dil Pe Chalai Churiya with Indian content creator Raju Kalakar.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh95

56. Maroon 5: December 31 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

The American pop-rock band will headline Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve bash. In addition to a lavish buffet dinner and fireworks, expect chart-toppers such as Moves Like Jagger, Sugar and This Love, followed by a fireworks display stretching across the Palm Jumeirah.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh4,500

57. Ludovico Einaudi: January 10 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

The Italian pianist and composer will bring his intimate scores to Saadiyat Nights on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. His set will draw from his latest album The Summer Portraits, as well as signature pieces including I Giorni and Nuvole Bianche.

Doors open at 5pm; tickets from Dh345

58. Lewis Capaldi: January 17 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Capaldi is known for his intimate but powerful performances. PA

Lewis Capaldi will make his Abu Dhabi debut as part of the concert series on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. The Scottish singer-songwriter, known for hits like Someone You Loved and Before You Go, will also perform songs from his new album Something In The Heavens.

Doors open at 5pm; remaining tickets from Dh1,990

59. Linkin Park: January 20 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The American rockers return to the UAE for the first time in 15 years as part of their From Zero world tour. Founding members Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn will be joined by new vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain for a set spanning classics such as In the End and Numb, alongside tracks from their chart-topping comeback album From Zero.

Doors open at 6.30pm; tickets have sold out

60. Rob Beckett: January 22 at Dubai Opera

British comedian Rob Beckett, referred to as “everyone's favourite oversharer”, will be returning to the UAE in January for a new comedy special titled Giraffe. The entertainer gained international exposure recently thanks to his well-received stint on the hit series LOL: Last One Laughing UK, in which he starred opposite fellow comedians Richard Ayoade, Bob Mortimer and Jimmy Carr.

Doors open at 5.30pm; tickets from Dh195

61. John Mayer: January 24 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

The American singer-songwriter will make his UAE debut as part of the Saadiyat Nights concert series. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, Mayer is known for hits such as Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room. His Abu Dhabi show follows acclaimed tours in North America and Europe.

Doors open at 5pm; tickets from Dh345

62. Wicked The Musical: January 28 to February 15 at Dubai Opera

The Broadway hit tells the story of the witches of Oz through Stephen Schwartz’s celebrated score and songs including Defying Gravity, Popular and For Good. Its Dubai Opera debut brings a global phenomenon to regional audiences.

Evening and matinee shows available; tickets from Dh275

63. Tamaas Festival: January 29 at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre

Yasmine Hamdan returns with I Remember I Forget, her first solo album in six years. Photo: Ylias Nao

The one-day festival will be headlined by electrifying Lebanese chanteuse Yasmine Hamdan, co-founder of cult duo Soap Kills, often credited with pioneering the Arab indie scene. She returns with the album I Remember I Forget, and is joined by Al-Qasar, a Paris and Los Angeles-based collective blending Arabic psychedelia with North African rock, and Maruja Limon, a Barcelona band known for high-energy shows that fuse rumba, flamenco, salsa, electronics and pop. Hamdan also appears as the inaugural guest on The National's weekly podcast Tarab.

Show starts at 7.30 pm; tickets from Dh 52.50

64. Air Supply: January 30 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Soft rock duo Air Supply will return to Dubai as part of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour. Formed in 1975 by Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the group found worldwide success with ballads including All Out of Love and Making Love Out of Nothing at All.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh199

65. Ricky Martin: January 31 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin will make his Abu Dhabi debut at Saadiyat Nights. The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winner brings a three-decade catalogue of multilingual hits, from Livin’ la Vida Loca and The Cup of Life to María and Vente Pa’Ca.

Doors open at 5pm; tickets from Dh295

66. Rewind Fest DXB 2026: February 7 at Bla Bla Dubai

The retro music festival gets bigger and bigger as it returns with a line-up of 1980s and 1990s pop acts led by lead by Bananarama, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw and Go West.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh399

67. La Bayadere: February 14 to 16 at Dubai Opera

The National Theatre of Brno stages the 19th-century ballet set in India, which follows the rivalry between temple dancer Nikiya and daughter Hamsatti.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh350

68. Mary Poppins: March 25 to April 15 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The award-winning West End production of Mary Poppins makes its Abu Dhabi debut with 26 performances. Set in Edwardian London, the musical tells the story of the nanny with supernatural powers who transforms life at Cherry Tree Lane for Jane and Michael Banks. Adapted from the stories of PL Travers and Disney’s 1964 film, the show features colourful choreography, inventive effects, and timeless songs including A Spoonful of Sugar, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, and Chim Chim Cher-ee.

Various timings; tickets from Dh120

69. Big Time Rush: March 26 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

American pop group Big Time Rush bring their In Real Life Worldwide tour to Dubai. The show will include tracks from their Nickelodeon series alongside songs such as Boyfriend and Worldwide.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh195

70. Rumi The Musical: June 4 to 7 at Dubai Opera

Rumi: The Musical, from Qatari composer Dana Al Fardan and British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman, returns to Dubai Opera to tell the story of the 13th-century poet’s transformative bond with the mystic Shams Tabrizi.

Showtime TBC; tickets TBC

71. Def Leppard: August 2 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Def Leppard at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, in 2022. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Formed in Sheffield in 1977, Def Leppard became leaders of the “new wave of British heavy metal” with early albums such as High ’n’ Dry (1981), which featured the breakthrough single Bringin’ on the Heartbreak. The group last performed in the UAE as part of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race day concert.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh595

