Together for Palestine: Benefit concert in London to raise funds for Gaza

Together for Palestine, a benefit concert, will take place in London’s Wembley Arena on September 17.

Although the line-up has yet to be announced, Brian Eno – who is one of the show’s executive producers – describes it as a “night of music, reflection and hope” that will raise funds for families in Gaza.

“What we are witnessing in Gaza isn’t a mystery, and neither is it a blur of competing narratives making it 'hard to understand'. When dozens of non-partisan organisations like Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders describe it as genocide, the moral line is clear,” Eno wrote on social media.

Eno's fellow concert organisers include: Khaled Ziada, founder and director of the London Palestine Film Festival; British actor and activist Khalid Abdalla of Kite Runner fame; and Victoria & Abdul producer Tracey Seaward.

In a letter addressed to his “artist friends” on Instagram, Eno wrote: “I’ve had the good fortune to work with remarkable artists for over 50 years. But one of my biggest regrets is that so many of us have remained silent about Palestine.

“Often that silence has come from fear – real fear – that speaking out could provoke a backlash, close doors or end a career. But that’s now changing – partly because some artists and activists have lit the path, but mostly because the truth of what’s going on has become impossible to ignore.”

This isn't the first time Eno has spoken out in support of Palestine. Last month, the composer and producer – along with British band Massive Attack – formed a syndicate to protect artists who are protesting against Israel’s attack on Gaza.

Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap performs beneath a 'Free Palestine' sign onstage during Wide Awake Festival in south London on May 23, 2025. AFP

The alliance of musicians, which also includes Irish bands Fontaines DC and Kneecap, aims to protect artists – especially emerging names – from being “threatened into silence or career cancellation” by groups such as UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

In 2024, Eno and Greek politician Yanis Varoufakis co-wrote an open letter to the International Criminal Court urging immediate action against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

He's also long been a vocal supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, refusing to perform in Israel and urging others to do so as well.

Eno said he's helping to organise Together for Palestine because silence should longer be an option. "This evening can become a moment of courage where artists come together to speak the truth in their hearts - which is what we trust artists to do.

“Whether on stage or by video from around the world, this is a chance for us to stand together and say: this can’t continue.”

Together for Palestine will take place on September 17; donations will go to Palestinian partners via Choose Love, a UK charity supporting local humanitarians in conflict zones

Pre-sale tickets are available from August 4; tickets start at £35 (Dh170)

The%20Mandalorian%20season%203%20episode%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERick%20Famuyiwa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPedro%20Pascal%20and%20Katee%20Sackhoff%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

COMPANY PROFILE ● Company: Bidzi ● Started: 2024 ● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid ● Based: Dubai, UAE ● Industry: M&A ● Funding size: Bootstrapped ● No of employees: Nine

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

TOURNAMENT INFO 2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Regional Qualifier

The top three teams progress to the Asia Qualifier Thursday results

UAE beat Kuwait by 86 runs

Qatar beat Bahrain by five wickets

Saudi Arabia beat Maldives by 35 runs Friday fixtures

10am, third-place playoff – Saudi Arabia v Kuwait

3pm, final – UAE v Qatar

BABYLON %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Damien%20Chazelle%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Jean%20Smart%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

KINGDOM%20OF%20THE%20PLANET%20OF%20THE%20APES %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wes%20Ball%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Owen%20Teague%2C%20Freya%20Allen%2C%20Kevin%20Durand%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Monday's results UAE beat Bahrain by 51 runs

Qatar beat Maldives by 44 runs

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by seven wickets

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA