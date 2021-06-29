What is the Instagram handstand challenge? The agility feat that counts Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal as fans

Another day, another viral challenge on Instagram. It is almost to be expected, with millions of people confined to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You may well have seen the handstand challenge appear on your timelines in the last few days. But what is it, exactly?

The feat shows off physical agility, as well as a little extroverted flair, as those who take part are required to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand.

The craze has likely been popularised by Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, who took to his Instagram Stories to show himself taking on the "impossible challenge".

Marvel actor Tom Holland mid-handstand challenge. Instagram

After a fair amount of huffing and puffing, the British actor succeeded in getting on his New York Yankees T-shirt, and then nominated fellow celebrities Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Harrison Osterfield to try their hand.

Gyllenhaal and Osterfield both duly obliged, with the former taking fewer than 30 seconds to complete the challenge.

Jake Gyllenhaal taking on the Instagram handstand challenge. Instagram

Deadpool star Reynolds, however, declined the offer to partake in the challenge, taking to his Instagram Stories and simply saying: "No".

Gyllenhaal nominated Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, who are all yet to respond to the challenge.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

