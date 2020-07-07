Tom Hanks on his experience with Covid-19: 'I had crippling body aches and was fatigued all the time'

Tom Hanks has described his experience with Covid-19, which he contracted in Australia in mid-March.

"I had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn't concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes," the actor told The Guardian. "That last bit is kind of like my natural state anyway," he said, with a laugh.

Both Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus while the actor was filming an Elvis Presley biopic in Queensland, Australia. They were among the first famous figures to reveal they had the virus, making them "the celebrity canaries in the coalmine of all things Covid-19", he says.

Hanks noted that their symptoms did not last for more than two weeks. However, he did say that he and his wife had very different reactions to the coronavirus.

“And that was odd. My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea [and] she had a much higher fever than I did,” he said.

Hanks said he remained calm throughout the experience, although he was aware that, aged 63 and with type 2 diabetes and a stent in his heart, he was a high-risk case.

“But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they [the doctors] were not worried. I’m not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I’m going to see the end of the day or not. I’m pretty calm about that,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Cast Away star made a plea to Americans who refuse to wear face masks.

"There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," the actor said at a press conference for the film Greyhound, which will be released on Apple TV+.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practise those three very basic things – I just think: shame on you,” he said.

Results 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,000m; Winner: Dhafra, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 3.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Al Ajayib, Antonio Fresu, Eric Lemartinel 4pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Ashtr, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Majed Al Jahouri 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Falcon Claws, Szczepan Mazur, Doug Watson 5pm: Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Cup – Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Al Mufham SB, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Badar Al Hajri 5.30pm: Sharjah Marathon – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,700m; Winner: Asraa Min Al Talqa, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Afcon 2019 SEMI-FINALS Senegal v Tunisia, 8pm Algeria v Nigeria, 11pm Matches are live on BeIN Sports

Score Third Test, Day 1 New Zealand 229-7 (90 ov)

Pakistan New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Scores Rajasthan Royals 160-8 (20 ov) Kolkata Knight Riders 163-3 (18.5 ov)

