'Palmyra': first trailer for new Syrian war film has been released

The film tells the story of a Syrian Explosive Ordnance Disposal team tasked with clearing the ancient city of Palmyra of explosives left behind by ISIS militants

Syrian war film 'Palmyra' is set to be released in 2022. Vimeo
The first trailer for new Syrian war film Palmyra has been released.

Slated for a 2022 release, the film tells the story of a Syrian Explosive Ordnance Disposal team tasked with clearing the ancient city of Palmyra of explosives left behind by ISIS militants, ahead of a concert to be held by the orchestra of maestro Valery Gergiev at the historic site.

The action-filled trailer shows the film's impressive special effects, promising plenty of tense moments as the team painstakingly clear the site mile by mile, with the explosions getting more frequent as they near the centre of Palmyra.

Directed by Andrei Kravchuk, Palmyra is being produced by Russian director and producer Alexey Uchitel's Rock House Films. It is currently in post-production.

“Everybody has heard of the shocking destruction in the Syrian city of Palmyra that was one of the most important cultural centres of the ancient world,” Uchitel said in an interview with Variety magazine.

Two Arab films announced on International Critics' Week line-up

“It was part of ISIS’s ongoing campaign against archaeology. Leaving the city, the military group left numerous hidden explosives, and the protagonists of our story are there to clear the site, step by step, risking their lives."

The film was initially set to be shot in Syria, but after a visit to the war-torn country, Uchitel made the decision to film in Crimea, instead.

Kravchuk told the industry publication: “I hope that the film will surprise the viewers not only with special effects and production value, but also with an incredible human story."

Updated: June 10, 2021 02:20 PM

